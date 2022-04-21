DISJOINTED 😠 Newcastle 1-0 Wolves Instant Fan Reaction

Instant Wolves Fan Reaction as Wolverhampton Wanderers fall to a disaapointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League at St James’s Park
Not the greatest game but we needed the points a bit more than wolves. Pleased you enjoyed the trip too Newcastle and yes great too see you all come back next season, good luck for Europe lads take care and keep safe. 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Some of the comments made about selection and timing confirm that the manager is making mistakes, maybe Fosun will take a surprising decision about a future leader!
Looks like Liverpool and Manchester city fans could become wolves supporters. As they both play wolves at end of season😃😃
Shocking performance and chris wood cheated well there to drag his feet. But the performance was terrible. If we had won brentford beat west ham and man united lost and arsenal. Such ashame.
Hi Dave as I said to you at the end of the game, we just didn’t do anything in the first half, the amount of times hwang gets the ball and then passes it backwards, not once did he turn and attack them. Fabio should have at least make the keeper work from his header. Subs were late hwang should have gone at half time, Trincao just after. 5/10 match, Bolly played well and Johnny, Europe gone even though results have gone for us today, Utd, West Ham, Arsenal all lost.🐺😡
It's cos you couldn't water the pitch! 😂
Pains me to say it but we can’t handle the games that “ make a difference”. Over the past 4 seasons we have done amazing but when the chips are down and we need that extra push to take us into the top 6 or push on ( FA Cup semi final/ Europa League quarter final) we bottle it. It’s such a shame but if we are ambitious we need those players who can take us to that next level. I,m so grateful what we have achieved recently but I just can’t help believing that with a little more fight and quality we could be finishing so much higher and delivering so much more. COYW🐺🐺
Hi dave was therd with my daughter her first away game,, amazing ground avto say for support they av they only made noise after there penalty our fans were immense,, onto game cundle one for future ..need to offload trincao and chan offer and do nothing yes doesnt help with players out but way we performed so slow no urgencycrab football once they pressed we gavd ball away …fabio tried to make things happen..newcastle just relied on st maximan and they cud punished us more,,; rating 4 m, o, m bolt best of back 4
Those that travelled from London and booked accommodation had faith that a realistic attempt to win the three points was upper most. My opinion with the right line up that game was winnable. Newcastle weren't much better than Wolves. In view of other results Wolves again missed a massive chance.
After the Lord Mayors show against villa we produce this performance what can you say the manager wants is backside kicked poor tactics hopefully we get a full squad back to finish the season i hope fosun will back the coach next season ❤️😀
Very poor I am glad I didn't pay to watch it we turn up one week and then we go missing next week good report dave
I know we were short of a few main players but the attitude seemed to be lets hope they don't score. We were all over the place, no focus and no threat going forward. We let a great opportunity slip by again because Newcastle are far from being a good side but we made them look good. They deserved it but we didn't turn up for 45 minutes.
fabio is terrible in the air like a 3 year old
Bad team selection / bad performance and small squad eventually gets us.
Embarrassing
Oh dear ☹️. Simply not good at all! Missed Podence and Dendoncker and really didn’t look like the team that played last week at all. Very sloppy got slightly better in the second half. Match rating I’d give a five and I think I’m being generous My MOTM was Fabio
Bostin
🙄shocked
If Wanderers go to Anfield and both need the win and Wolves snatch it then I'll forgive em for this display. It will satisfy me on two counts. Firstly overcoming their brinkmanship and second, one in the eye for an arrogant Liverpool chappie who's disrespect of Wolves lacked diplomacy.
Hi dave, gutted and disappointed mate for sure,, the young lad done well but we had major midfield problem they just cut through us, I aggre we were flat second ball and passing was not happening no attacking either,, on a good note hopefully we get a couple of players back and we can kick on, that's me mate, man of match boly got us out of a few problems silva played well, Europe gone dave, stay safe, always wolves 🙏💚❤️👊☮️
Terrible, terrible shame that we cannot be consistent!! So disappointing and frustrating!! Managing mistakes?
Was very surprised to see how poor wolves were last night. Obviously key players missing from your starting 11 but that was a Steve Bruce-esc performance. Very bad. Very bad
Shameful effort by the team. Manager has to accept this was a massive letdown against a bang average team. Wingers useless. Midfield never had a chance with just two in there. What the hell was Sa up to again? As for the timing of the substitutions – too little, too late. Far too late. Campbell instead of Chiquinho?? Lord above. This shows how much we miss Neves and a fully fit Raul and Neto.
Knew from the second I saw that starting 11 that we were doomed, we do not have a strong enough squad and this result proves it. As for Fabio Silva, just how many excuses are we going to keep giving? I'd stake my house on it that he will not score for Wolves in the PL this season. He needs to go on loan to a Championship or League 1 club for at least a season as that's about his standard at the minute.
👌
What a shame! Well, better luck next time🙁
Silva does not cut the mustard. All this nonsense about leading the line, he is out of his depth, we have been sold a pup. He simply does not have a goal in him. Wang and Trincao are useless. Do not play Trincao again give chinquito a few run outs
This was a embarrassing performance with the loss of Dendoncker and Podence before the game we knew we would be in trouble and performance was terrible no shots on target until the 80th minute no energy in the team a game which was there for winning and the penalty we know what happened last weekend it will be given and same again v Newcastle but there is only a few positives in the game and subs made at wrong time should been made earlier but this game has gone now and have 16 days to go again v Burnley and we need to beat these as a win is overdue at turf moor. Man of the match Silva and rating 4.5 Europe is a close ambition but will be tight as you want teams above you to lose. Always Wolves
If you think we can get into Europe,you are more deluded than Putin.!!!
Apparently we never ventured out of our own half in the first half. Typical an ex baggie does us over from the penalty spot. A bitter pill to swallow. If we still want Europe we need to roll up our sleeves and grit our teeth. Shame Bonanza didn't feature. Always wolves mate 😎👍
We will be lucky if we get 3 points from all the matches that we have left to play.We are just a POOR side.
Didn’t travel today because of work, so only watched on TV.
I do think Neto should have started only once he came on seemed to me had more support for silver and more teeth.
Players missing was a big issue.
While not wanting to discourage a young player ,ie; luke cundle you have to offer more in the premiership than sideways and mostly backward passes ,slowed play down all night and that is one of the reasons we never got going !!
Jaoa moutinio was like a fine tuned rolls Royce simply superb !
Why can’t we just buy a serious striker for goodness sakes, 11 defenders, why can’t wolves just buy a serious striker don’t the owners know what that is, Neto looks completely lost, he’s looking for the team he used to play with and realised they are all gone.
What last nights performance has to do is bring everyone of us Wolves fans down to earth with a bang and maybe some realistic thinking should return.
The display was utterly inept on a collective and individual level with no spark, little enthusiasm and scarce ability on show !!
To be serious challengers for top four placings on a consistent level (Fosuns broadsight 3 years ago) the squad has to be improved every transfer window in order to keep up with the other clubs with the same ambitions as ourselves and this clearly has not happened.
The purchases made have been no better than what we already had at our disposal so therefore the heart felt aspirations of European nights are simply not going to become reality because the squad isn't good enough over a 38 game season and top 10 finishes can be our only realistic goal.
The club desperately needs a world class striker as our chances created to finished ratio is again inept and once more my condensation of Fabio Silva is strong, he's a trier at best but in terms of ability, positional sense and reading of the game he will never be the goal getter the team needs which alludes me to the fact in my opinion although streets ahead of Silva Jiminez is not and never will be a world class striker and trust me if he was he wouldn't be at Wolves now !!
My final point is although we were inexcusabley poor last night and offered no where near enough to win a football match, the 3 points were claimed on the rewarding of a penalty decision that was quite simply never a penalty when Mr Woods ensures contact is made by flicking his boot towards Sahs leg in order to exaggerate a collision how can this be anything other than cheating and should result in a Wolves free kick and a yellow card for attempting to con the referee.
When you add to this the awful awarding of a penalty to Villa last week which again should never have been along with the Jiminez dismissal in the leeds game prior to Villa that's three consecutive games where the decision making of the match officials along with VAR really do question the value of paying high ticket prices to attend a sporting spectacle that is officiated by clowns who have never kicked a football in there life !!
Regarding the Villa game the converted penalty should never have stood and ordered to be retaken as players had encroached the 18 yard box before the penalty was dispatched !!
The standard of refereeing is abject across football and is killing the game.
I wish you all a restful weekend and a extended opportunity to reflect before our unattractive trip to Turf Moor !!!!!
Bad performance mate long way to go at least you turned up cheers
Shameful !!!!! The club shud refund everyone
Newcastle will be playing regular CL football before any of Wolves, Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham shall. This is the last relegation haunted squad we'll ever see of theirs, though there is a chance of an invite to the ESL – the Saudis didn't buy them without an eye on that and it will undoubtedly happen sooner than later.
Wolves might actually challenge in whatever is left but can't seriously have any aspirations for top five when these sorts of performances are never far away.
If they let Neves go and don't replace him, we'll end up like Villa have – three or four average players spread across the squad in return and going nowhere fast. That disjointed team last night – if played regularly next season – would get the club relegated and Bruno sacked.
Wolves are three top players short of top four whilst three top players missing make us look like a Championship side.
Poor, poor performance! Showed that the squad is not strong enough when some of the best players are out. And therefore not strong enough for Europe. You simply must have better subs.
Let me guess….its a conspiracy to stop wolves breaking into the top 6? Or is it the referees fault this week? 🤣🤣
That was embarrassing stop thinking of European football when you need to rely on teams above you to lose you no you've blown it, every game when we could push on Arsenal West Ham now Newcastle Leeds wolves have bottled it how's that for positivity 😃 😊
Awful 1st half performance even though 2nd half was slightly better we did'nt deserve anything from the game. 4/10 and struggle with MOM, maybe Boly. Wood knew what he was doing by leaving a trailing leg to contact with Sa for the penalty.
Reminds me of the palace game at home
We wouldn't do any good with this team in Europe, poor selections and subs made too late again, pop gun attack, poor overall performance its a 2 for me
I don’t wana say it’s gone . But we where in the driver seat before the match started …. Now our fate is not in our hands we have to see Manchester and west ham loose . And! Win ourselves so Europe not completely gone however it is slipping away from us . Love ya wolves 🐺. porsiempre ! “Forever”
Bloody awful tonight. If you can find any positives in that game, you’re a better man than I Gunga Din…build up far too slow, no movement or penetration up front…too many players who can’t get forward..this passing back and sideways does my head in. We knew Newcastle would come out firing after last week, and being at home, but we offered absolutely nothing. Hwang is a waste of space…just doesn’t provide enough. Silva tried his heart out and unlucky not to score second half, but apart from that they were very comfortable. European football ? Someone is havin’ a laugh…..4/10….😡
Embarrassing performance and tactics! Top world sides scores goals and win games, they don't piss about defending!!! NO QUALITY IN DEPTH! Fosun to blame for not investing! Top 6 opportunity gone now! Too many points dropped. Not enough quality! Refresh needed in the summer. Hopefully that will sort us. Been boring to watch this season! Fosun pull fingers out!