EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH PREVIEW

The third game in seven days for Newcastle United will see them travel to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park.
There is no doubt who the in form team is going into this game with Newcastle United pulling themselves away from the relegation zone and Everton only out of it on goal difference.
Join myself and Alex as we look ahead to the game with possible team lineups, formations and tactics. Let us know in the live comments how you think the game is going to go.
Got ya wish Paul with J7 starting. Intrigued with almiron starting instead of ASM or Murphy
Come on the town
I thought Murphy had a good game against Chelsea
Is there any news on Wilson? Thought he was due back mid March
Alex is hands down the best Newcastle analyst! You are not paying him nearly enough, Paul!
It is a good opportunity for an away game 3 points, but i take nothing for granted, it will need to be earned, however im going for 0 – 2 , Willock and Wood on the scoreboard.
confident whoever plays will beat everton around the 3-0 mark
Thanks for changing background mate much better can't see that horrible red and blue crap HWTL
Saudi backed BMW ,Landrover , HSBC , ask them questions
2-0 to Newcastle United
Woody scores lol
It's asm,s consistency that is the issue alex
2 – 1 the lads willock and Bruno
Discord deleted or was I banned/kicked?
Nice show lads as usual guys I bet John's gutted about the manshite defeat
Deles got a punchable sort of face he hasn't been popular with the spurs fans for ages
Glad Calvin Lewis isn't playing could be a prospective signing for next season
I think we win but could be tight also i think a bit of aggro
Everton fans Don't like deli driving to the ground in his fancy car and smart clothes nothing as changed since he was at the spurs top player 3 years ago egotrip in the last couple of years
Great show Paul and Alex. Onwards to 10000
Great show again. I'll be there for the watch along. Keep meaning to take down your colourful outbursts. LOL.
Mint. HWTL
Nice show lads. Nice to listen to your dulcet tones at work in the morning…Picking the lads to feel a massive sense of injustice from last week which will spur them to put it together and wallop them 3-0. Goals to Willock, ASM, and BDB.
Will 3 points tomorrow be enough to ensure we survive?
Technically Everton didn't score against us Lacells did 🤣🤣🤣
Big joe has been well overplayed… pretty much has played every game since day 1 … give him a rest if it helps. We’ve got a squad to rotate (We actually do!! Despite the volume of injuries!)
We need to use Eliot Anderson next season he looks the real deal
Anyone know what dodgy referee we have in this match????
Hope big Joe’s there… he’s a score to settle with Deli Alli… 🤜🤕