EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH PREVIEW



The third game in seven days for Newcastle United will see them travel to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park.

There is no doubt who the in form team is going into this game with Newcastle United pulling themselves away from the relegation zone and Everton only out of it on goal difference.

Join myself and Alex as we look ahead to the game with possible team lineups, formations and tactics. Let us know in the live comments how you think the game is going to go.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel. If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.

World Of Sport TV:

Sponsor details:
Website:

* First guitar lesson free.
* 10% off your first guitar repair or setup.
Just quote The Toon Review.

#NEWCASTLEUNITED #EVERTON #THETOONREVIEW

We now have a Discord server which you can sign up to here:

Facebook:
Instagram: thetoonreview

Enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

27 comentarios en “EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH PREVIEW

  6. David Hughes

    It is a good opportunity for an away game 3 points, but i take nothing for granted, it will need to be earned, however im going for 0 – 2 , Willock and Wood on the scoreboard.

  18. Barry Easthope

    Everton fans Don't like deli driving to the ground in his fancy car and smart clothes nothing as changed since he was at the spurs top player 3 years ago egotrip in the last couple of years

  20. Alan Hudson

    Great show again. I'll be there for the watch along. Keep meaning to take down your colourful outbursts. LOL.
    Mint. HWTL

  21. optimalforager

    Nice show lads. Nice to listen to your dulcet tones at work in the morning…Picking the lads to feel a massive sense of injustice from last week which will spur them to put it together and wallop them 3-0. Goals to Willock, ASM, and BDB.

  24. Kendo

    Big joe has been well overplayed… pretty much has played every game since day 1 … give him a rest if it helps. We’ve got a squad to rotate (We actually do!! Despite the volume of injuries!)

Los comentarios están cerrados.