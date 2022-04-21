EVERTON V NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH PREVIEW





The third game in seven days for Newcastle United will see them travel to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park.

There is no doubt who the in form team is going into this game with Newcastle United pulling themselves away from the relegation zone and Everton only out of it on goal difference.

Join myself and Alex as we look ahead to the game with possible team lineups, formations and tactics. Let us know in the live comments how you think the game is going to go.

