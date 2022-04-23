Joelinton | Newcastle United | 2021/22 | HD

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Just a small edit to show some appreciation towards JOELINTON 🇧🇷 👑
Hes actually been amazing this season. I'm a fulham fan btw
My favourite player
Favourite player of mine
Big jojo
Sport Recife nossa Cria!
Never thought I’d be watching a 2.5 minute long highlights reel of Joelinton.
Very underrated player
What song is this?
Love this guy ! CM is his calling.
We already have such a good base for the takeover squad, joelinton and asm could become world class
สู้ๆครับแฟนๆที่ไทยหลายคนชอบคุณมาก joelionton
He's still shite
do Sport Clube do Recife pro mundo
lack of passing and hold into the ball.
Moussa Dembele regen
The most improved player in such a short time for me, finally found his true position.
I love him
Patrick viera role 💪
Where do you get all the footage for this? nice edit btw
Could of done this earlier and saved 25m on Willock
Joelinton sent Rashford back to the dark ages with that Meg 🤣
reminds me of pogba
Bolam you are the man!
So happy for him.
Well done Bolam was hoping you’d do this video.
cm is his best position….. how it take this man till 25 to figure this out