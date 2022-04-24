Ronaldo Is BACK! | Man Utd 4 – 1 Newcastle United



Manchester United face Newcastle United and Ronaldo marked his return to the Premier League with a brace!

20 comentarios en “Ronaldo Is BACK! | Man Utd 4 – 1 Newcastle United

  2. THE DAREDEVIL

    THAT DAY WAS A GREAT WIN AS WE WON 4-1 AND RONALDO MADE THE HEADLINES🤩🤩😍👏🔥BRUNO SCORED A GREAT GOAL AS WELL THAT DAY🔥👍👍♥️FROM THAT DAY I THOUGHT THAT WE WERE GONNA CHALLENGE FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND TROPHIES BUT SAD THE WAY IT ALL WENT DOWN😢😢😞. UNITED TILL I DIE THOUGH AND UP THE RED DEVILS THROUGH THE STRUGGLES

  7. Jamie F

    He is certainly not a true geordie, cannit even pronounce the players names don’t even celebrate properly when we score, and lads come on will u for once stop talking over each other

  10. Kellan Hendry

    Smh if this was the same result from Chelsea or city there wouldn’t be as much criticism 🤷🏼‍♂️

  13. KingDoms Kingdom1985

    Did Buvey really say how Man City controlled the game against Leicester? They were pretty even with maybe Manchester city edging it but certainly not in control of the game. He loves an overexageration that lad lol. 😂

  15. Nath Doc

    Newcastle sat in a low block all game with everyone behind the ball and we scored 4 goals.. dont over analyse.. you came to stop us scoring and we scored 4 relax!!!

  20. Amro Arafa

    Buvey thinks that just because Man City play possessive football and 'control' games in that specific aspect means that every other team in the Premier League should do the exact same thing or else they've had a bad performance. How long has he seriously been watching football? Someone tell that clown that there's more than one style of play, please? Thank you very much.

