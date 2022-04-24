Ronaldo Is BACK! | Man Utd 4 – 1 Newcastle United

Manchester United face Newcastle United and Ronaldo marked his return to the Premier League with a brace!
Will Man Utd challenge for the title with Ronaldo?
THAT DAY WAS A GREAT WIN AS WE WON 4-1 AND RONALDO MADE THE HEADLINES🤩🤩😍👏🔥BRUNO SCORED A GREAT GOAL AS WELL THAT DAY🔥👍👍♥️FROM THAT DAY I THOUGHT THAT WE WERE GONNA CHALLENGE FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND TROPHIES BUT SAD THE WAY IT ALL WENT DOWN😢😢😞. UNITED TILL I DIE THOUGH AND UP THE RED DEVILS THROUGH THE STRUGGLES
Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐🔥
7:37 'we're winning the lot'
Ronaldo is a cheat code…. that comment hasnt aged well since😅
Worst reaction ever
He is certainly not a true geordie, cannit even pronounce the players names don’t even celebrate properly when we score, and lads come on will u for once stop talking over each other
How prophetic of them to 100% predict lingards ig post. Mad accurate
They actually predicted Lingards tweet with ronaldo NAAAA 😂
Smh if this was the same result from Chelsea or city there wouldn’t be as much criticism 🤷🏼♂️
🤣🤣🤣😭🔥
the chemistry between these is insane
Did Buvey really say how Man City controlled the game against Leicester? They were pretty even with maybe Manchester city edging it but certainly not in control of the game. He loves an overexageration that lad lol. 😂
Who's here after man utd lost to young boys,brought back to earth
Newcastle sat in a low block all game with everyone behind the ball and we scored 4 goals.. dont over analyse.. you came to stop us scoring and we scored 4 relax!!!
Loving that "I feel good" bit :))
Townsend goal for Everton last night is the best of the season so far what a strike!!!!! Check it out guys
Don’t have to “control” the game if you outscore the opposition and win.
take that man city clown off the show he bring down the quality of conversation
Buvey thinks that just because Man City play possessive football and 'control' games in that specific aspect means that every other team in the Premier League should do the exact same thing or else they've had a bad performance. How long has he seriously been watching football? Someone tell that clown that there's more than one style of play, please? Thank you very much.