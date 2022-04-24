Sean Dyche reacts to Chris Wood leaving for Newcastle United

Burnley manager Sean Dyche gives his reaction to star striker Chris Wood leaving for relegation rivals Newcastle United.
Darren Farley is sponsored by MansionBet.
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Now they ARE gettineg relegated..sacking Dyche will be costly.
He’s helped relegate Newcastle before💀
So helirous but it’s fact
It's a funny now cruel old game…. Best wishes Burnley
We eat wood we eat nails
Enter Wout Weghorst 🤩👌
I actually like all the body language he does with his characters and how he sometimes goes into bo selecta territory with some of the wacky things lol. Even if Craig David never said "cheese and onion" or "our kez" it was still hilarious 😂, how Elton John's sexuality was accentuated with "I will bum you into next week", or how MJ said "chamone mutherfucker" when MJ would have probably never used the F word a single time in his life lol 😆
So yeah I love the wacky stuff as well as the actual voice impression
Great again wow he does them lake it’s them talking pure class and so funny 😂
hahhahahahahaha
This would be funny, but it’s just a bit too accurate. I feel a bit sorry for Sean Dyche. He’s been utterly loyal to Burnley (and done a damn good job for them, too) and this is how the board are repaying him. I’ll be sorry to see Burnley go down, and I hope Dychey gets a job at another PL club.
£3:50 invested into the new squad lol 🤣
He had his release clause activated by Newcastle, so there were no negotiations between the two teams. Quality video though.
Top class so funny,oh the tears.
Hilarious rubbish
Dyche has calmed down so much
WE EAT BRICK – WOOD – GLASS – WE ARE BURNLEY
Your so bad at this
Would make more sense if the chairman did actually have any say in Burnley selling Chris Wood
LOL. Respect to Burnley FC. Punching well above their weight all these years.
Horrifyingly true😭😭😭
Please stop these impressions they are rubbish
Don't worry Burnley agent Rafa will save you
He always has me in stitches BRILLIANT 👏🤣
Wow!! Quite possibly the worst impressionist ever! Dyche talking to dyche here! Terrible.
😂🤣😂
Savage
Hilarious! "We've got no players".
Good Banter There…
To be fair to the owners, he had a release clause so they didn’t choose to sell. Funny skit though.
HAHAHAHAH
As a Burnley fan this is heartbreaking AND Hilarious. I feel for Dyche one of the greatest managers in our History who deserves better than this
Another club bought by wealthy people who didn't want to risk any of their wealth and leveraged the club with huge debt. Grim future unless this nonsense is stopped.