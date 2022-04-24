Sean Dyche reacts to Chris Wood leaving for Newcastle United



Burnley manager Sean Dyche gives his reaction to star striker Chris Wood leaving for relegation rivals Newcastle United.

32 comentarios en “Sean Dyche reacts to Chris Wood leaving for Newcastle United

  7. nezkeys79

    I actually like all the body language he does with his characters and how he sometimes goes into bo selecta territory with some of the wacky things lol. Even if Craig David never said "cheese and onion" or "our kez" it was still hilarious 😂, how Elton John's sexuality was accentuated with "I will bum you into next week", or how MJ said "chamone mutherfucker" when MJ would have probably never used the F word a single time in his life lol 😆

    So yeah I love the wacky stuff as well as the actual voice impression

  10. leopold

    This would be funny, but it’s just a bit too accurate. I feel a bit sorry for Sean Dyche. He’s been utterly loyal to Burnley (and done a damn good job for them, too) and this is how the board are repaying him. I’ll be sorry to see Burnley go down, and I hope Dychey gets a job at another PL club.

  12. Θοδωρής Ιωαννίδης

    He had his release clause activated by Newcastle, so there were no negotiations between the two teams. Quality video though.

  31. Brian Steenson

    As a Burnley fan this is heartbreaking AND Hilarious. I feel for Dyche one of the greatest managers in our History who deserves better than this

  32. gesp5151

    Another club bought by wealthy people who didn't want to risk any of their wealth and leveraged the club with huge debt. Grim future unless this nonsense is stopped.

