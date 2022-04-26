Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview & Live Q&A #NUFC #LCFC #Premierleague





The lads go live once again to preview the Magpies vs the Foxes at St James’ Park this weekend. The Toon look to build on that very important win over Wolves and have a shot at redemption as Leicester came out 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier on in the season. The boys will also be answering any questions you may have so leave them in the comments and they’ll do their best to answer them live.



