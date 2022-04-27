Newcastle United F.C. vs Watford F.C. Preview, CHRIS WOOD TO MAKE HIS DEBUT & 3 POINTS IS A MUST.

Preview for tomorrow’s game between Newcastle United vs Watford at St James’ Park and what could happen, will the Toon beat Watford and climb put of the bottom3 or will the Hornets come to sting Eddie’s boys at St James’ Park.
My Channel:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Snapchat: pdproudlock
Instagram: @pdproudlock
#PDProudlock #NUFC #WFC
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
We can never keep a lead
Don't like the teamsheet, longstaff needs binning off to start with
2-1 the lads Peter but I don't think that it will be easy
Willock wants out Peter he didn't think that arsenal would let him go but they did and he's gutted about
We need Stevenson at least on the bench and white also on the bench at least
got a good feeling about this game and keeping the faith xx
I realy do think we can get three points in tommorows game going for 3.1 to the toon xx
I say 3.0 toon can't wait to see Chris Wood tomorrow
2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle 1-1 Watford
Newcastle United 1 Watford 0 and Wood to score on his debut