NEWCASTLE UNITED V ASTON VILLA MATCH PREVIEW

A quick turn around for Newcastle United as Sunday will see Steven Gerrard and his Aston Villa side come to St. James’ Park looking to spoil the momentum the magpies have gained lately.
Villa have done well since the arrival of Gerrard and have certainly changed their playing style which means the game on Sunday should be an absolute cracker which will hopefully end with another three points for the toon.
Join me, Alex and Danielle as we look ahead to possible starting lineups, formations and tactics.
Must win tomorrow
I hope the new owners change Newcastle black & white strips to more modern style.🤢🤮Players look like fugitives who just ran from prison.
Ya fans are as passionate , and completely just as fruit the loop in the sweade, just like us LEEDS fans!
Being as my mum's a Geordie, I always keep an eye on how your teams doing!
Gutted you beat us, but hey ho, we move on!
Great club ! Great fans! And next best behind the Mighty Whites!🤣🤣🤣🤣
Joelinton, Bruno G and Willock in midfield for me.
Have to be honest, I quite like Simon Jordan. He just says what he thinks and I don't agree with all of it but that's ok.
Not going to the game unfortunately but going to the toon from Durham to watch it and enjoy a few pints
Shelvey gets far to much stick imo he could play with Bruno no problem drop Willock and bring him on in second half if we have too
Subbed! Been watching for a long time. Keep up the good stuff guys
'Bin-dippers' haha.
I don't like Pickford but if he saves a penalty in the world cup final we'll all be cheering him to the rafters
1-1 draw
We are worry on coutinho but villa are worry on ASM too
The crowd are worth a goal. Going for a 2-1 to the toon. Hoping Trippier is fit…Willock, J7, and Bruno to start in midfield…
Love your videos mate. I'm thinking (hoping) for a 2-0 win!!
I predict a 2 _1 win. If we play with the same intensity.
3-1 Toon against Vile.
Have to stop cortinhio playing and Ramsey need to play Bruno to man mark him
The look on the players faces are determined to get this team out of the danger zone..
The confidence and kamadre is showing. Newcastle United supporters, are the best..
The passion for this club is unbelievable…
Must stop Coutinho playing his game on Sunday, we can get the win if that happens but I'm expecting a close and tough game.