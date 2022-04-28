NUFC Weekly Update | Newcastle United | With Eisha Acton | Episode 6

Hey! Welcome back to my channel. Here’s my weekly Newcastle United update video. I’ll be covering all the happenings on Tyneside over the past week. What are your thoughts on this week? How are you feeling going into the January transfer window? What are your expectations ahead of the Man City game? Comment below. If you enjoyed this video do hit the like button & subscribe for more football content 🙂
Looking forward to your next update. Vs Man City another defensive shocker by Clark but I blame Howe for that as he selected him. The Norwich game showed why he should never play again. Willock has been awful. Just strolls around. Let’s not mention VAR yet again!! Craig Pawson will ref vs the mancs. 🤪. Hope you have a great Xmas.
think this away top is still a bit of a nod to the 70's away kit of yellow and light blue shorts. Took us a few years to get past that one.
I just want December over and hope January pays off from the richest club in the world literally. Great analysis 👍
Great analysis and you talked alot of sense unlike some other channels keep up the great content
my notes :
nat phillips ( liverpool ) is a beast get him !
try 433 against man city !
the target is 17 in table not title and the distance is not far so play with calm smart mode !
How did you become a toon fan if you don’t mind me asking?
Spot on. The effort seems to be there but the talent isnt, especially in the back. Transfers are a tough subject because the money seems to be available but top tier guys like to know they will be in Champions League games and so forth, not relegation games 😒 Tough situation
What season is this T-shirt from interesting colors and probably the previous form of the coat of arms?
The magpies will avoid degradation of this, I am sure. Howe is a smart guy, if he feels the position and the psychophysical needs of the players in a few years, you may be in the Europa League or even in the Champions League. I wish you this Of course after decent transfers. Greetings from Poland.😉🎰.
January can't come quick enough for us we need to get 6 players that are ballers and good Video Bonnie Lass!👍✌⚫⚪