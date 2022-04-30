HIGHLIGHTS | Newcastle United vs Arsenal (0-2) | Premier League | Elneny, Aubameyang





Goals in each half helped us get back to winning ways in a dominant performance at St James’ Park.

Mohamed Elneny’s first-ever Premier League goal gave us an early lead and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, making his first start for a month, made sure of the points from Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

The first goal – on five minutes – was our fastest in the Premier League so far this season. Martinelli had already sent in one cross for Aubameyang in a positive opening, and with our next attack we found the net.

A wonderful pass from David Luiz found Hector Bellerin on the right. His cross wouldn’t fall for Aubameyang, but the half-clearance fell straight to Elneny on the edge of the area, and his shot was too hot for Martin Dubravka to handle.

We’ve seen the Egyptian score some great goals in European football, but this was his first in the league – on his 66th appearance in the competition. And it was just reward for a bright start to the game from the Gunners.

#arsenal #aubameyang #elneny

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Vivianne Miedema, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Leah Williamson, Bernd Leno, Danielle van de Donk, Willian, Hector Bellerin, Jordan Nobbs, Bukayo Saka, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel:

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow us on Twitter:

Follow us on Instagram:

Follow us on TikTok:

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game:

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.



Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.