HIGHLIGHTS | Newcastle United vs Arsenal (0-2) | Premier League | Elneny, Aubameyang

Goals in each half helped us get back to winning ways in a dominant performance at St James’ Park.
Mohamed Elneny’s first-ever Premier League goal gave us an early lead and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, making his first start for a month, made sure of the points from Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.
The first goal – on five minutes – was our fastest in the Premier League so far this season. Martinelli had already sent in one cross for Aubameyang in a positive opening, and with our next attack we found the net.
A wonderful pass from David Luiz found Hector Bellerin on the right. His cross wouldn’t fall for Aubameyang, but the half-clearance fell straight to Elneny on the edge of the area, and his shot was too hot for Martin Dubravka to handle.
We’ve seen the Egyptian score some great goals in European football, but this was his first in the league – on his 66th appearance in the competition. And it was just reward for a bright start to the game from the Gunners.
Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.
Just gotta try an bt the POOLS, CITYS, CHELSEA'S etc an we'll b ok?
Not being a partypooper but Newc' not much of comp't'tion; still we're only a young team.Hopefully we'll learn from r thrashing by POOL.
Still,after this time, last yr
ARSENAL 🔥
Hi Arsenal
What a karate kick by auba
Let’s stay positive
Arsenal – u are a disgrace to the fans .
Mikel arteta ooooouuuuuttttt
Auba what a goal
Ayooo kamu pasti bisa kalahkan villareal nanti 🙌
Elney on fire
Love Arsenal
Tumben
play matt ryan, he's more solid than leno
Keep up the spirit 💪
sure ? consistent ? hemzzz
msih ad ini club wkwkw gua kira udh kekubud
Great Egyptian player elneny
Same result, Arsenal 2-0 Villareal
We need consistency.
Great cross by Martinelli.
Gabi🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥