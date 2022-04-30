En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Saya adalah fans sejati wolves di PS
Absolute rubbish tonight
SHOCKING PERFORMANCE.
Well at least we know Trincao,Hwang and Silva can’t play together,offer dick squat up front
We have nobody to score goals
Newcastle have not been as bad as us come on we are the rubbish team here tonight to be honest most of the season
Come on come on the wolves 🐺⚽️🙌
Give the ball to Raúl and he will score 😉🇲🇽🐺
I'm bloody stuck in bed with covid so I cant see the game.
Yes I'm on ya vlog mate