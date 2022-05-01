Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Reece James Bags Brace In Emphatic Win | Highlights

Watch the highlights from Chelsea’s Premier League against New Castle.
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.
Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea…Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea
Reece James is the best player Chelsea this season
KTBFFH, Blue Army !!!
Should’ve let Reece take the pen for his hat trick
omo
Nice to see my boy Hudson Odoi playing
Waiting for Chelsea to defeat man untied for like 0-6 lol
Hudson Odoi is really improving and am really happy for him 😊💙
Manager of the month: Tuchel Nominations for player of the month: James and Chilwell… 4 wins in 4. 1 PK conceded. It's an October to remember for Chelsea
Best defence is the premier league. Best club. That's why we are first. What a goal by James
The best club in the world.
The other commentator is better
Chelsea must be glad that they didn't get Hakimi
awesome performance
Why didn't they allow Reece James to take the Penalty, to score a hettrick☹☹☹😓😓😓
Seems nobody is talking about Hudson Odoi's assist. The cross was outstanding! Kudos to team effort.
What is the front centre red badge
If this keep going James and chill well will hit the net every game and become top scorers as wing backs…. tactically this formation is a masterclass…
Sultan doang main beban 🤣🤣🤣
😀
Chiesa goalllllllllllll ⚪⚫
What a talent
Only Chelsea 😍
Tuchel should have allowed Reece James to take the penalty kick and bag a hat trick.
Chelsea ftw!!
nice blue 🇮🇩💙
we deserve that epl, coyb
James is very good right bek,and he do it a lot of goals for Chelsea
He is outstanding
James making football look so easy.. More the Blues!!
00:25 00:34 Reece James, Left Foot
00:54 01:05 Reece James, Right Foot
01:35 Reece James can get a hattrick from a penalty kick
why not Reece took the penalty kick
Chelsea family fi life blessing to you all.
I’m Arsenal but i like dic performance 🎭
The real James Park
Should have given the penalty to james for his hat trick
KLO SY JD PELATIH ATAU KAPTEN SY KASIH SM JAMES
Perfecto…… We are winning the League
Reece James has 58 shooting on fifa lol surely the gets updated immediately
BRAVO TOTTENHAM HOTSPURS
Mantab lah