Nobby Solano Talks Peru, Newcastle United, World Cup Qualifiers, More!

Nolberto Solano joins Luis Miguel Echegaray to discuss his current role as Peru’s assistant coach, Los Incas’ chances of reaching Qatar, becoming a Newcastle United icon, and more!
00:00 Intro
02:18 Peru’s World Cup qualifiers
05:06 Gareca & coaching
10:48 Boca to Newcastle
19:45 Fondest Premier League memories
22:30 Saudi owners, Lapadula
