Nobby Solano Talks Peru, Newcastle United, World Cup Qualifiers, More!





Nolberto Solano joins Luis Miguel Echegaray to discuss his current role as Peru’s assistant coach, Los Incas’ chances of reaching Qatar, becoming a Newcastle United icon, and more!

00:00 Intro

02:18 Peru’s World Cup qualifiers

05:06 Gareca & coaching

10:48 Boca to Newcastle

19:45 Fondest Premier League memories

22:30 Saudi owners, Lapadula

