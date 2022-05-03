Newcastle United – Guess The football Player Transfer History Quiz 2019 – Hard but fun



Can you name the Newcastle players past and present by their transfer history?

Let us know how many you got out of 14?

Don’t forget to Like and subscribe for more great content

Song: Vlad Gluschenko – Bay (Vlog No Copyright Music)
Music promoted by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Video Link:

Newcastle – Premier league / Champions league quiz

2019 Player Transfer History Quiz – Magpies Edition

Quiz de Futbol
prova de futbol
足球小測驗
Voetbal Quiz
pagsusulit ng soccer
Fußball-Quiz
quiz di calcio
サッカークイズ
축구 퀴즈
Футбол викторины

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

7 comentarios en “Newcastle United – Guess The football Player Transfer History Quiz 2019 – Hard but fun

Los comentarios están cerrados.