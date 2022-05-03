Newcastle United Potential Lineup 21/22 With Transfers ! Joe Willock l Choudhury

How should Newcastle United lineup next season with Joe Willock and other transfers? Footballhome provides his thoughts on #Newcastle United future Steve Bruce. Get the latest Football. 🔔
Newcastle United Starting lineup:
Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka
Defender: Jamal Lewis, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schär, Jacob Murphy, Hamza Choudhury
Midfield: Isaac Hayden, Miguel Almirón, Joe Willock
Forward: Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin
Need to upgrade midfield. Add Saint maximimam in midfield and finally get the highest rating person of all haaland on striker. Maybe add Antoine griezmaan on striker as well because that lineup needs more young players to grow.
SIGN RONDON OR EDUARD FROM CELTIC AND CAJUSTE OR KAMARA IN MIDFIELD NOT ENOUGH STRNGTH IN THE SQUAD
That is an awful choice. Why would you pick Lewis at CB? Why would you drop Shelvey for a CDM?
I think it's about time we replaced Shelvey imo but certainly not for a defensive minded player.
Wtf is this
Good team
———————–Darlow———————-
Murphy–Fernandes–Lascelles–Lewis
—————–Shelvey-Hayden————–
—–Almiron——-Willock——–Maximin
————————Wilson———————
I’d have shelvey over choudhury
Why would a CDM play lwb then a bad defensive lb, play CB? Why don't we just play Shelvey in goal too
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I think Fernandez play before Lewis in CB