Welcome to our watch along of Arsenal vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round from the Emirates Stadium. As some of you will know, I am a commentator with a very rare weekend off so I thought I’d do this for the game, however, when Arsenal are involved the bias undoubtedly shines through. Will be doing my best to take you through the action, live, with some analysis and lets hope Arsenal secure their place in the fourth round of OUR cup!
Arsenal vs Newcastle United | FA Cup | Live | Watch Along
Have to agree with most of the comments. It is clear now who the first team players are and who the back ups are. My issue is that we can’t rely on the back ups to eke out a victory and give the first teamers some respite. Hence, the quality of the squad needs to be improved. Willock, Nelson, Pepe and Willian had zero impact and looked like Championship level players at best.
Glad watchalongs are back Harry. Keep it up bro
KT superb again, MOTM. ESR, Laca and Xhaka good off the bench. But Willian, Pepe, Nelson and Willock not good enough. Happy Auba scored too.ets carry on now. COYG!!!
ESR GOAL 2:26:28
AUBA GOAL 2:34:35
2:26:28…… 2:34:38