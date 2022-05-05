Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham struggle to see any silver linings for Everton as the Toffees prepare for another seemingly make-or-break test against Newcastle. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Everton #Newcastle
Everton have no positives entering Newcastle clash | Premier League | NBC Sports
Well, well, well. Wouldn't you know, we beat Newcastle.
Tim, you are full of shite
Everton need to give both there young full backs a chance, no sense trying the same thing when they are struggling
Won’t be saying that when we win …..
What id do for a Tim Howard in our squad right now.
We are going down with our clueless manager and our team full of overpaid crabs .what ever happens Everton forever 💙
I think the players HAVE TO KNOW that they're in a relegation battle, yet their pretty evident inability to really fight to get out of it tells ME that each of them probably thinks that it's somehow not down to them individually and that if the team goes down then THEY'LL get 'cherry picked' – lolol – to go play elsewhere in the PL!!!.. Honestly, most of them have been absolutely pathetic and should feel totally ashamed of themselves if I'm even close to where I think too many of these players' heads are, and have been for way too long, at!!!.. After all, they must be total divs on top of their lack of character to think ANY OF THEM bar maybe Anthony Gordon, Pickford and maybe.. maybe.. just one or two of others are going anywhere but DOWN AND STAYING DOWN in the lower leagues on the back of these kinds of showings!!!
Love the title as an Everton fan, so true.
The players don't really care as they are all individuals!
Hard to believe that the boardroom is even worse than the players!
Even if they beat Newcastle, look at their remaining fixtures
Well loads of toffee's realized it…
Everton is sinking and it is sinking fast