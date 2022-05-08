Carla DiBello 41 | The Mo Show Podcast | Newcastle United, Kim Kardashian and Arabia Plus





The Mo Show Podcast | Saudi Arabia’s Leading English Podcast.

Carla DiBello Episode 41 The Mo Show Podcast

Carla DiBello is an American businesswoman, film producer, and entrepreneur who’s been living and doing business in the Middle East for almost ten years. Originally from Florida, Carla skipped college and moved to LA at only eighteen, where she was personal friends with Kim Kardashian. At only twenty-one, she worked for casino mogul Steve Wynn in Las Vegas. Her recent short film, a psychological thriller titled “Maskoon” starring Paris Verra, just premiered at the Red Sea Film Festival. Carla and her business partners are starting, Arabia Plus, a production studio and streaming platform. Carla opens up about her childhood, mistakes in business, life motto, and her love for Saudi.

0:00 Introducing Carla

1:00 Visiting Dubai

3:15 Childhood in Florida

4:50 Moving to LA at 18

7:15 True joy

9:50 Friendship with Kim Kardashian

11:10 Seeing Dubai change

13:30 Red Sea Film Festival

15:10 Traveling through Saudi

17:24 Maskoon

21:10 Filming in Saudi

23:00 Newcastle United Football Club

25:56 Arabia Plus

30:24 Working for Steve Wynn in Las Vegas

36:18 Closing big deals

38:35 Family life

41:30 Marriage and love

44:18 Fears and regrets

48:06 Message to the world

50:10 Closing words

Credits

Ahmed Hussein | Brand Manager

Ryan Ismail | Marketing Manager

Mohammed Anas | Editor

Katie Janner | Sound Editor

Edgar Ydel | Sound Engineer

Farah Damery | Translator

Tong Chen | Website designer

