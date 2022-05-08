Carla DiBello 41 | The Mo Show Podcast | Newcastle United, Kim Kardashian and Arabia Plus



The Mo Show Podcast | Saudi Arabia’s Leading English Podcast.
Carla DiBello Episode 41 The Mo Show Podcast

Carla DiBello is an American businesswoman, film producer, and entrepreneur who’s been living and doing business in the Middle East for almost ten years. Originally from Florida, Carla skipped college and moved to LA at only eighteen, where she was personal friends with Kim Kardashian. At only twenty-one, she worked for casino mogul Steve Wynn in Las Vegas. Her recent short film, a psychological thriller titled “Maskoon” starring Paris Verra, just premiered at the Red Sea Film Festival. Carla and her business partners are starting, Arabia Plus, a production studio and streaming platform. Carla opens up about her childhood, mistakes in business, life motto, and her love for Saudi.

0:00 Introducing Carla
1:00 Visiting Dubai
3:15 Childhood in Florida
4:50 Moving to LA at 18
7:15 True joy
9:50 Friendship with Kim Kardashian
11:10 Seeing Dubai change
13:30 Red Sea Film Festival
15:10 Traveling through Saudi
17:24 Maskoon
21:10 Filming in Saudi
23:00 Newcastle United Football Club
25:56 Arabia Plus
30:24 Working for Steve Wynn in Las Vegas
36:18 Closing big deals
38:35 Family life
41:30 Marriage and love
44:18 Fears and regrets
48:06 Message to the world
50:10 Closing words

22 comentarios en “Carla DiBello 41 | The Mo Show Podcast | Newcastle United, Kim Kardashian and Arabia Plus

  1. Ddd Bbb

    very awesome interview
    Carla is a great addition to the 2030 vision team , greeting from a normal saudi 👏 🇸🇦

  2. Katonah Joe

    Shout received in Sarasota! Just shared this with Carla’s Dad. He’s so proud of her! In a way…so am I!

  5. الأكحل fm’’’

    انا اطمح صراحة اكون ممثلة وأخيرًا وإتيحت الفرص وبودكاست رائع جدًا محمد واتشوق للمزيد من لقائات بل مستقبل

  6. Mohammad

    لقاء جميل احاول من خلاله تحسين الاستماع عندي باللغة الانجليزية

  10. عبدالله

    alsalam ealaykum.. I'm curious to know the story a. Dr.. Richard Mortel with antiquities in Saudi Arabia And Dr. Tahir Wyatt his story from Christianity to atheism until he became the first Western professor in the Prophet's Mosque.The Michael F Andrew story of business, leadership and life in Saudi Arabia ،And the story of Moe Flood's father To talk about the difference between Saudi and American culture in family, social and living affairs, in the judiciary, at work, etc.. The advantages and disadvantages of each country
    Do not forget the Saudi world champions such as Muhammad Al-Qahtani, the world champion in public speaking, Imad Al-Maliki, the world champion in Karate, and Yazid Al-Rajhi, the world champion in rally racing, and many others. Good luck .

  11. Kevin Young

    Great interview Mo … been really interested to learn a bit about Carla and her links to our football club NUFC

  12. fahad

    الحلقة و الحوار و الأسئلة اكثر من رائعة ، فعلاً ما فيه شي مستحيل و لفت انتباهي الاقتباسات من الأمثال العربية و تسليط الضوء على المنطقه بشكل مميز

  13. hands beautification

    I could relate so many things…
    Carlo debello highlighted some really amazing life facts…Mo Show Podcast 👍👍👍

  15. Davey Eddie

    Lovely interview, Carla, thanks for pushing the Newcastle takeover, can't thank you enough, and Mo, you say you are supporting Newcastle now, i promise you when things eventually get going at Newcastle, it is like dreamland, its incredible, a one city football club is such a plus, the Saudi boys are COMING.

  16. جديد السناب الشات

    شكراً جداً على اللقاء، أكلمته للأخير واستمتعت جداً .. توني دخلت حسابها في الانستقرام وما شاء الله عليها زارت جزر فرسان والعلا ورجال ألمع .. وعندها حدود نصف مليون متابع

    شكراً للقناة اللي صارت حلقة وصل تصلنا بهم 👍🏻 ..

    ومثل ما قالت في نهاية المقطع "تفائلوا بالخير تجدوه"، لنتفائل بمستقبل أفضل دائماً ❤️

  18. Steve

    I came here as a Newcastle United fan, from the short clips shared on social media. I leave as a fan and a new subscriber of the Mo show! You sir are a brilliant host and interviewer.

  20. محمد البقمي

    احس انك راضع من انجلينا جولي من قوة الانجليزي اللي عندك 😂 ماشاء الله

