Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Newcastle played so much better we deserved to win
I think it will be 1– 1, a draw, I think Newcastle will lead and man u will get a lucky goal
Newcastle 1-1 United
I said a draw 🤷
Amazing performance mate. They deserved so much more tonight but I am confident you will stay up. Joelinton was brilliant as always. He was my MOTM
3-1 utd
4-1 man u Ronaldo and Rashford to score
4 -0 tonight Ronaldo to get a couple
2-0 Man Utd
Steve get your money on Ronaldo hat trick tonight
2-0 Newcastle united
2-2 Draw
2-1 newcastle
5 – 1
I predict United stuff your lot Wraith.
Newcastle relegated
Cold and wet
3-1 to them but I hope I’m wrong