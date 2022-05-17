PLAUSIBLE TOTTENHAM XI VS NEWCASTLE UNITED

There’s a spring in the step for many Newcastle United fans who are now eagerly looking forward to the coming years in the hands of their new Saudi-led consortium of owners. They’ll hope the recent takeover can spark the team into life on the pitch given that the ‘Toon’ are winless in the Premier League (PL) so far (D3, L4), with no side conceding more goals ahead of this gameweek (16).
St James’ Park is likely to be in a celebratory mood, yet Tottenham Hotspur have a knack for being the party poopers when they travel to the North East and the hosts haven’t beaten them at home in their last four attempts (D1, L3).
They did win two points from losing positions against Spurs last season though (D2), which could give them an extra incentive to go one better this time.
The visitors snapped a three-game PL losing run against Aston Villa ahead of the international break and should be confident of building on that here given their good H2H record, and due to the fact that they’ve lost just one of their last 18 PL games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W13, D4).
Despite the good omens, visiting boss Nuno Espírito Santo will be aware that his side could lose a third consecutive away PL encounter here if not at their best. Both previous away defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace saw them concede 3+ goals, a repeat of that combination here would deliver such a run not seen since 1979!
Players to watch: Maverick Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin has five goal contributions this PL season (G2, A3) alternating between goal and assist so far – his last contribution was an assist. Meanwhile, five of Harry Kane’s six PL goals for Tottenham against Newcastle have come at St James’ Park.
Hot stat: Heading into his 1000th game as manager, Newcastle’s Steve Bruce has previously won just four of his 26 encounters with Spurs.
Good game yesterday, another game without Alli, and we suddenly have a decent midfield. Good work from Reggy and Dier on the drama off pitch, no subs tells the strength of our squad
4th worst attack & 3rd worst defense but we are 5th ahead of Man U. I'm not sure why but could be worse.
After further analysis following Premier League protocol, two players – whose names will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality – returned false positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday after returning from international duty.
Great video mate. This game is set up for another defeat and I am going 2-0 to Newcastle. I do hope Nuno turns it around but I just feel we will let Newcastle dominate the ball, while we just launch long balls up to Kane and we will just keep giving the ball away. Nuno's plan during matches are "you can't see us", lol.
I saw the fake 20 pound note tweet and it was hilarious 😂😂
Hear, bloody, hear! 👏👏👏👏
Newcastle and the fans will be up for it….we need experience….Winks, Doherty and Davis….
Every game is like a blind date……you do not know what to expect……
Game plan is "Harry assist yourself and score"
Must win game today
If we win we will be 5points away from the title. Come on nuno don’t let us down. Attack attack attack. We need 3 points nothing less. #COYS!!!!
like a child in glee unwrapping an overabundance of Christmas presents not knowing which one to pay the most attention to, this will be Newcastle and Tottenham steal away into the night with all three points…
Surely the press can question Abramovic & The Emirati's wealth about human rights issues too? Or are 'Naughty' Saudi Arabia not allowed to join in on the Western fun? Will footie introduce taking the knee at the start of the second half for said cause? Human rights will be long forgotten when their investment returns the same success as Chelsea & Man City.
Spare a thought for Mr. Levy, who's nose is out of joint at Newcastles very own 'rebuild' journey.
90 minutes of Tottenhams footballing injustices are bad enough.
🐓
Sigh
Chuffed you’ve changed your name back handsome!! 👌
Strangely I have read the mood in the Newcastle team is not good, guessing that most of them have realised they will soon be gone deemed as not being good enough and will not enjoy the riches to come.
Wouldn't it be nice indeed if politics and non football agendas were removed from view and influence during the 1.5hrs of a match!
As ever endless good points on all things Tottenham .
Would be pleasing to think that we can come away with three points but think I would be happy with one in the circumstances . After watching Harry Kane ( playing ) for England in the week think his total disinterest even when we scored , watch his reaction in the goal celebration . This highlights where Harry is and it's very far from being the footballer he was . He has totally lost his way .
Fingers crossed for today and good luck to all Tottenham fans making the trip to the top of the stand at Newcastle from where you can see very little !!
Spurs fans throwing money around!!! Even fake money, I just need to say it again, "Spurs fans throwing money around", fake money bought by exploited idiots as a protest against the Suadi regime exploiting human rights!!! This is a Monty Python script, surely. Of course, our whole situation is a Monty Python script. There's the THST script, the Levy transfer Window script, the Nono script, I could go on and often do but we have more than an episode, we have a 13 part series of the Python comeback re-make.
What odds on Newcastle now winning a trophy before Tottenham
I miss going to the old white Hart lane as an away supporter. Had so many great memories
The most enjoyable (ahem!) episode from you yet! Loved the rant about 1.5 hours! Yes!
Do fans scream for Liverpool or Everton to rip down street signs history shows their morals. Politics doesn't belong in sport.
This is your daily beat down and you deserve it. Man, with all the Spurs issues they 2 good results from breaking in the top 4, but gosh you will never know it. Am all for it, but when the market closes, it is time to focus on the pitch. Can't imaging sitting for 90 minutes looking and waiting for something to go wrong to prove my point tomorrow. What a lousy way to be a fan.
The fake money idea is good but do it at home. Wads of fake £20 notes need chucking at Levy
Newcastle have a statue of a player and a manager who never won anything with the club. I can't understand why the THST don't put their energies into something worthwhile like campaigning for a statue of Bill Nic, Danny B & Greavsie rather than these futile attempts to disrupt the board of ENIC. Levy might even throw them a bone if it kept thwm quiet and it would be seen as a nice win for them. If I was a member of THST I'd be calling for a shake up of the board with a focus on setting goals and objectives that are actually achievable.
Great vid, as usual. Loved the point on keeping all the "awareness" out of football, and I'd like to recommend Bill Burr's comments on keeping charities out of sports (it's the NFL, but the general point still applies).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7n3WgiMftaU&ab_channel=TeamCoco
Can't we just have 90-95 minutes each week without being reminded of the world's tragedies?
Hoping for the win, but as usual, full of anxiety. Coys.
Absolute legend, standing in Mcdonalds giggling like a school girl, "the Karen's" I'm sure Levy is quaking in his diamond encrusted slippers…
I have a radical idea, footballers should just go on the pitch and kick the ball about. You don't influence me in any way so keep your opinions to yourself you overpaid morons
Reminder – May 2016. Spurs need a win for second place and to finish above Woolwich – (best position in decades) and Newcastle already relegated. Spurs never got off the bus and lost 5-1. I can see similar today.
It's just Tottenham PLC now, basically the grounds like a Swiss Army Knife its trying to cover all likely problems and provide a tool to remedy it, unfortunately the only tool we can get access to at the moment is that one for getting stones out of horses hooves.
Deli in your starting eleven. I'm choking on my mid morning cuppa.
“Ultimate sacrifice” — my favourite scene from favourite British comedy series, IT Crowd, summed up Prof’s message poignantly.👨🏼🏫 Keep it Tottenham.
hear, hear!
It’s crazy to see 15 different before-whistle tributes at the start of every match. The players may as well wobble their way onto the pitch on their stomachs screaming “we’re not worthy!”. The messages are important, but we’re watching it get a little out of hand..
I am not a fan of Russell Brand but on his podcast he said as a fan you have a choice spend your life in a state of anger and walk away from the game with your outrage as the game is ultimately corrupt.
Or enjoy it for what it is a game and see the joy, let the Newcastle fans have their moments fun, life needs balance and being angry all the time is pointless so just enjoy the match, if capitalism left the Premier league you get Scottish football and who wants that we want to watch good players.
I choose to enjoy football and leave politics and moral outrage where it should be and that's away from football.