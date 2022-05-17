PLAUSIBLE TOTTENHAM XI VS NEWCASTLE UNITED





There’s a spring in the step for many Newcastle United fans who are now eagerly looking forward to the coming years in the hands of their new Saudi-led consortium of owners. They’ll hope the recent takeover can spark the team into life on the pitch given that the ‘Toon’ are winless in the Premier League (PL) so far (D3, L4), with no side conceding more goals ahead of this gameweek (16).

St James’ Park is likely to be in a celebratory mood, yet Tottenham Hotspur have a knack for being the party poopers when they travel to the North East and the hosts haven’t beaten them at home in their last four attempts (D1, L3).

They did win two points from losing positions against Spurs last season though (D2), which could give them an extra incentive to go one better this time.

The visitors snapped a three-game PL losing run against Aston Villa ahead of the international break and should be confident of building on that here given their good H2H record, and due to the fact that they’ve lost just one of their last 18 PL games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W13, D4).

Despite the good omens, visiting boss Nuno Espírito Santo will be aware that his side could lose a third consecutive away PL encounter here if not at their best. Both previous away defeats to Arsenal and Crystal Palace saw them concede 3+ goals, a repeat of that combination here would deliver such a run not seen since 1979!

Players to watch: Maverick Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin has five goal contributions this PL season (G2, A3) alternating between goal and assist so far – his last contribution was an assist. Meanwhile, five of Harry Kane’s six PL goals for Tottenham against Newcastle have come at St James’ Park.

Hot stat: Heading into his 1000th game as manager, Newcastle’s Steve Bruce has previously won just four of his 26 encounters with Spurs.

