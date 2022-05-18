🥲 Emotional Scenes at St. James' Park as Newcastle United do a Lap of Honour

Our Club.
Newcastle United’s players and staff do a lap of honour at St. James’ Park after the 2-0 win over Arsenal to say thank you to our fans for their support over the 2021/22 season.
Howay the Lads. 👊
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Ghodoussi waving the flag, out of all the owners he seems to genuinely love the club the most
I've been a fan for almost 70 years and follow them now from Sydney Australia. 12,000 miles away, half a world away . So happy that they survived the terrible times of the last few years and got through a difficult season and finished so well..So happy for the loyal fans who have endured for so long.
Great to hear that fantastic roar.
The sleeping giant has awoken
The top four of the EPL are now on notice. There's a new force to be reckoned with next season.
Worse team in the prem
isaac hayden "best atmosphere i have ever seen", someone who aint in the 25 man squad and appreciates the football club
As wealthy and as well travelled as they are, our owners have seen nowt like it.
…DIS KIND OF SUPPORT, now; just imagine…..in 3,4,5yrs time wen hopefully we'll B challenging 4 de Premier League, other domestic cups.?? dis will take time but I HAV FAITH. ~THANK U – 2 OUR NEW OWNERS. (from Niall in IRELAND – supporter since wen Kevin Keegan was manager)
what an amazing season, so emotional right now
Howay the lads. Brilliant. The future now begins. What they've achieved in the second half of the season has been phonomenal. Long may it continue. Eddie Howe take a BOW, along with all the team.
Semoga tahun depan masuk di big six… ❤
Hope we get more Brazilians in this summer. It cool to see how how they are being embraced here!
#HoweOut #BlackCatsRule #SaudisOut
Howay the lads!
Great atmosphere great supporters great team great coaching great owners this is juste the beginning of a new era full of success go Newcastle United
Next season must be four place to the champion league…i'm fans from Indonesia…howay the lads🔥🔥🔥
Typical geordies…. Celebrating another season of failure 🤷🏻
this is just…. wooooow. speechless
I miss Alan shearer
Newcastle fans best in the world no one will dare tell me any different if the players can't play for them something wrong but them players know they are the best fans in the world can't get any better for me
👏👏👏🏆🙏
😍
SO VERY TRUE!!!!!!!!!
Notice how Savage and Merson who criticised the sacking of Bruce cannot admit they were WRONG…
Never felt so proud to be a Geordie 😍
Bloody hell this has got me crying. 14yrs of simply surviving to having actual hope and owners who will love and care for the club. This atmosphere is the best I have ever seen at St James's. Can you imagine what it'll be like when we actually win something!!
Premier league title soon?
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍love this club hwtl
Magic. The players are now playing in a positive atmosphere devoid of the negative vibes of the previous ownership. All the fans at Newcastle Utd ever wanted was a fair chance of competing with the so called big six and not be forced into selling our best players over the years which obviously contributed to our lack of tangible success on the pitch. Playing for this club should be a pleasure and a privilege for those lucky enough to have the opportunity. I know that the potential and ambition of the club can now be realised and we can all dream again. Thanks to the new owners, Eddie Howe, staff, and players for a remarkable season.
we'll see next season for the new rich team….. I expect very high for the highest level of newcastle new Era under Shultan
This shows how much of a bargain The Saudis got Newcastle for . £ 300k is a lot better than Chelsea at £3bn and the Saudis got the supporters included in the price .
Brings a tear to the eye
I live about about 1.5 miles from St James and I could here the chanting from my house..
What an atmosphere, the toon fans have a lot to look forward to..
Im Aussie, ive loved Newcastle since a little Kid, Howay the Lads, ill get to St James' one day, this makes me want it more
What a fans, sleeping giant is awaken 😄😃
Love you guys🖤🤍🖤🤍
돈 좀 써서 손흥민 영입하자!
I wanna say thank you to Newcastle for defeating arsenal in such a committed display, allowing my club Tottenham to have a real chance to get champions league.
Eddie Howe has been a revelation for the club. Big up the gordie's.
Not a single seat empty and this is like 30 minutes well after the game.
SJP Buzzing again Great to hear and what a simple job we made of Arsenal
Emotional scenes.. Welling up with tears of Joy and pride. We got our football club back !!! The sleeping Giant is wide awake !! HWTL..🖤🤍🖤🤍
One club city
🖤🤍 from Singapore 🇸🇬
Wow, I saw a flag out for Colin Veitch! As well as playing for Newcastle and winning the league and cup repeatedly, he founded the People’s Theatre in Heaton! That’s something special to see. I went there for many a year, as well as SJP of course. Proud to be a Geordie. And I’ve got to be honest, I hate that bloody “Hey Jude”, always have done, but everything else is spine tingling, just to hear the crowd in such good voice again. There’s no one, no one who can out-sing the Geordies. Home and away, we are the best.
Calon saingan juara nih taun depan
❤️
Dark days for football with all this oil money 💰
3 questions for Newcastle's new owners. 1. Why are women still allowed into the stadium? It's Haraam!! 2. I saw infidels eat pig meat pies inside the stadium. Why is this allowed? 3. You promised to that the royal head-chopping sword of the Saudi flag will be included into the Newcastle logo. When will this happen?
If Newcastle won the Premier League, you'd be able to hear St.James; Park from London
Buzzing
Great team.. Good Luck NUFC.. Support JR9 Channel..