Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.
Great to see top class footballers butcher 2 v 1 badly; something they practice regularly. Mattered not. Well done Newcastle.
St. James Park was incredible in the last match of the premier league season could of swore it was like a European night of the UEFA champions league football there's no doubt that pretty soon Newcastle United its going to have those special European football nights since the Saudi PIF management group bought the magpies and now is the richest club in the world that's so incredible⚫⚪🇸🇦🤑👏👏👍
Ah man I can't believe what eddie howe did with this newcastle united in just a very short period of time taking the magpies from the 19th position almost relegated to the sky championship and rescuing the black and white to almost the top 10 of the premier league and congratulations to all the players also they were spectacular,amanda staveley and mehrdad ghodoussi the saudi PIF management group couldn't done it with that important support,hopefully this summer newcastle signs quality players a great idea would be to buy some great footballers from eintracht frankfurt since they're the new uefa europa league champions and also there's lots of quality in the premier league!!howay the lads & the black and white⚫⚪🇸🇦👏👏👍
To all of Newcastle from Tottenham we love you many thanks from the Tottenham arsenal scum north London is ours fuck off to woolwich becuse north London is ours 🏴💪💙🇮🇱👊👊👊🤣🤣you mugs
Why do these silly commentators keep saying – "cleared off the line" when the ball is obviously not , when the ball is cleared 15 feet out !! REDICULOUS 🤔🧐🤫
Eddie Howe I have loved that man. Joe Linton was useless last season as a striker but Eddie put him in the midfield. What a masterstroke by the manager.
3.57 ahhaaa
Only Arsenal would pay 50 mil + for Ben Shiite 🤦♂️
Biggest mistake newcastle can make is to try a coach with BIG name who may have no premier league experience, back up this coach, he is young, bold, and plays beautiful brave football, and most importantly knows the league in and out, with better players, i have no doubt this match would've ended 4-0
Arsenal were rubbish but it was pretty embarrassing how you guys treated this game like a cup final. result didn’t affect newcastle whatsover and you guys had nothing to play for. the players, fans, coaching staff all seemed like undercover spurs fans lol
Нью Касл очень мотивированый вышел ,все таки там поддержка офигенная на стадионе .
Unbelievable match
너무 잘했어요❤️❤️❤️~~ 나 이제부터 뉴케슬팬 ~~ i love Newcastle❤️❤️❤️❤️
경기 내용에서도 뉴캐슬 완승. 내년이 기대되네.
Wow, what a game!
I am a chelsea fan but st.james park is a fortress. Absolutely electric.
🇸🇦💪
Beautiful. Arsenal absolutely deserved this hammering!
Ben White is A class shit…. There's no way Saliba doesn't come in and take his place.
