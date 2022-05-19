The owners join in Newcastle United's end of season lap of appreciation

The full lap of honour as the owners of Newcastle United, the coaching staff, players, wifes/partners and kids all joined in as they walked around St. James’ Park following the Magpies 2-0 win over Arsenal.
Chelsea fan here too with geordie roots. The city is absolutely buzzing atm and I just love to see it. Great city the best fans and great people. Makes me unbelievably proud to have geordie heritage. Up the toon
Unbelievable 👏👏👏👏
Fantastic game of strength and unity played showed Arsenal you're no push over❤
Love my club.. i wish i could be in st james park soon… Love everything about newcastle 🥰
Amanda staveley prince Andrew ex fk bunny 🐰 she loves the Arabs oil money does she 😂
Epic scenes. Thanks for sharing! 🤘
This gives me goosebumps here in the States. Have not seen this atmosphere at St. James’ Park in forever and so happy the squad is coming up! Been a fan since Andy Cole was our #9 and looking forward to catching my first match at St. James’ Park in the next few years. Cheers from Las Vegas HWTL!
Congratulations to Newcastle United from Zurich.
Beautiful video – the whole squad together with their families & the Toon Army in full voice. Those bairns were dead canny! HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
delusional ….
Mr Ashley spoke to Bournemouth about Sir Eddie, but was put off by his salary there!
love it bruno bruno bruno
Wonder how many people they have silenced or murdered this week, what a disease on humanity Newcastle are a vile little club with vile owners and vile plastic supporters
Ah man!! I love this ❤
The owners , the entire Saudi Government?
⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪❤️❤️
bravo amanda
bravo eddie
bravo all players
and congrats all 🤍
Well done Newcastle it's good to see you having a great time ,mind l'm a Spurs fan
I really hope we make targett a permanent signing what a brilliant player.
Wow amazing scenes❤️❤️❤️
Captures what a time this is for all of us, even the rest of us far around the world. Absolutely brilliant.
The tears of joy watching this and i am an old man.. Eddie Howes black & white army..
This makes me smile, to think this is just the beginning brings an even wider smile to my face. Phase 1 complete in style, phase 2 is next, the "big 6" will be crapping themselves because after all these long years Newcastle, the sleeping giant is now wide awake.
RESPECT TO THE TOON…GOOD TO SEE AND WISH YOU WELL ON YOUR NEW LIFE ..WITH THESE OWNERS IM SURE YOU BE AT THE TOP SOON….RESPECT..ROVERS FC.SHEARER WE LOVE ..RTID.
Man it's a weird feeling being a newcastle fan right now. I'd gotten so used to feeling down during match days as well as the transfer market. I would wake up on match day and not feel any ounce of excitement.. now I'm waking up and checking the news and absolutely loving everything about the club again. Give us 10 years and the Arsenals, the Milans, the Dortmunds.. they'll be waking up nervous because they'll be playing against the mighty Toon ⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛
Makes me proud to be a Geordie!
This atmosphere just when we are safe and the owners care! If we actually won something the party in the big market would go on for days / weeks – for just a league cup – people don’t (yet) understand!!! Imagine if we won the league!!! WoW!!!
I have never ever seen a football atmosphere like this in any football clubs.
UNBELIEVABLE 🔥
Now please beat Burnley on Sunday.
Tears in my eyes
So its a success when they don't get relegated.