The owners join in Newcastle United's end of season lap of appreciation



The full lap of honour as the owners of Newcastle United, the coaching staff, players, wifes/partners and kids all joined in as they walked around St. James’ Park following the Magpies 2-0 win over Arsenal.

30 comentarios en “The owners join in Newcastle United's end of season lap of appreciation

  1. Kyle M

    Chelsea fan here too with geordie roots. The city is absolutely buzzing atm and I just love to see it. Great city the best fans and great people. Makes me unbelievably proud to have geordie heritage. Up the toon

  7. dick7powell

    This gives me goosebumps here in the States. Have not seen this atmosphere at St. James’ Park in forever and so happy the squad is coming up! Been a fan since Andy Cole was our #9 and looking forward to catching my first match at St. James’ Park in the next few years. Cheers from Las Vegas HWTL!

  9. Owl House

    Beautiful video – the whole squad together with their families & the Toon Army in full voice. Those bairns were dead canny! HWTL 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤

  13. Katie Bee

    Wonder how many people they have silenced or murdered this week, what a disease on humanity Newcastle are a vile little club with vile owners and vile plastic supporters

  21. Jay In Atlanta

    Captures what a time this is for all of us, even the rest of us far around the world. Absolutely brilliant.

  23. V 4 Vendetta

    This makes me smile, to think this is just the beginning brings an even wider smile to my face. Phase 1 complete in style, phase 2 is next, the "big 6" will be crapping themselves because after all these long years Newcastle, the sleeping giant is now wide awake.

  24. Nel M

    RESPECT TO THE TOON…GOOD TO SEE AND WISH YOU WELL ON YOUR NEW LIFE ..WITH THESE OWNERS IM SURE YOU BE AT THE TOP SOON….RESPECT..ROVERS FC.SHEARER WE LOVE ..RTID.

  25. Paul Winters

    Man it's a weird feeling being a newcastle fan right now. I'd gotten so used to feeling down during match days as well as the transfer market. I would wake up on match day and not feel any ounce of excitement.. now I'm waking up and checking the news and absolutely loving everything about the club again. Give us 10 years and the Arsenals, the Milans, the Dortmunds.. they'll be waking up nervous because they'll be playing against the mighty Toon ⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛

  26. Karl Anthony

    Makes me proud to be a Geordie!
    This atmosphere just when we are safe and the owners care! If we actually won something the party in the big market would go on for days / weeks – for just a league cup – people don’t (yet) understand!!! Imagine if we won the league!!! WoW!!!

