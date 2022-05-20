Newcastle United 2 Arsenal 0 | Premier League Highlights | Bruno Guimarães Scores Again!



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park.

  1. Wapang Lemdur

    Now that you have money, the referees are slowly coming your way. Unfair decision was crystal clear. Anyways New castle will never be in the level of Arsenal.

  8. Nero Claudius

    Bro newcastle just buy Back 4 and they're playing this good, imagine if they completed the whole squad, the new man city is coming

  10. Lauran Turansky

    The most memorable 2nd half of season from any other club in the league, think about in December 2021 they still sink in bottom of the league.. great spirit from Magpies.. <== saya setuju 🙂

  11. Kathern Aguinaga

  27. Eugene Owusu

    Norwich would win against tottenham. spurs fans should hold on to UCL hope. It's not over until after the last match. WATCH OUT!!!!!

