NEWCASTLE vs ARSENAL with Mark Goldbridge



Newcastle vs Arsenal live watchalong with Mark Goldbridge. TWITCH Link

  1. YTA

    Here a spurs fan. Normally we should win. But the inconcistency of how do you write that😂 can bottle it for us

  3. Nathan Heaver

    wonder how tottenham will do in the champions league next season they failed badly
    in the conference league this year

  8. Macubaxx

    Arsenal's best form in the last five years – fifth place
    Manchester United's worst form in the last five years – sixth place… LMFAO

  9. Paul Hudson

    A goal keeper could get a clean sheet and not make a save because of the 4 infront of him, so how is that down to him?

  21. Sahaj Shetty

    Stats are so wierd, Ole has actually never finished outside the top three in his two full seasons in charge of United. (Not an Ole sympathizer just wanted to say irrespective of the lack of style and discipline he did have a good record in the league overall). Barring his final season.

  25. Randy marsh

    if norwich by some miracle can pull off a draw with spurs, arsenal can still come forth as long as they score 15 unanswered goals against everton 🙂

  29. Blessing Magagula

    We seriously can't have a team like this in the UCL. Teams like Sporting Lisbon would embarrass them.

  32. TheBrowitt

    A new Amazon prime documentary titled 'Battle of the bottlers' starring Jaden Smith as Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane as Harry Kane. What a season, thanks Newcastle

  36. Sir Nigel Farage

    Where's that Arsenal prick Zayne who constantly trolls Mark and United?! 😂😂😂😂😂 haha! Get in the bin! Welcome to the Europa League!

  38. AboRayyan99

    I am worried these young players are psychologically damaged! Last 2 games have being devastating losses. I don't know how we can recover next season… Arsenal don't have the money to fix this… United do!

  39. James Fox

    Why did arsenal give Arteta a new contract before the season ended they just needed to wait a few more weeks make or break for him next season imo

