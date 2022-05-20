NEWCASTLE vs ARSENAL with Mark Goldbridge

Newcastle vs Arsenal live watchalong with Mark Goldbridge. TWITCH Link
Here a spurs fan. Normally we should win. But the inconcistency of how do you write that😂 can bottle it for us
Awesome 😎
wonder how tottenham will do in the champions league next season they failed badly
in the conference league this year
will be hilarious when Norwich beats Tottenham and Arsenal fails against Everton anyway
This season is crazy
its been 2 weeks since arteta in
now it's arteta out.
will arteta in make a miraculous comeback near the end?
All for nothing : 120m for nothing
Arsenal's best form in the last five years – fifth place
Manchester United's worst form in the last five years – sixth place… LMFAO
A goal keeper could get a clean sheet and not make a save because of the 4 infront of him, so how is that down to him?
It’s good if they don’t qualify arsenal would be humbled by Bayern again
Come on you spurss🔥
Arteta Owtttttttttt
Did Arteta blame the refs again for this loss? Just wonder. 🤫
How many times does one man need to say “what a goal” before we get the point
They are so Arsey lol
You got it wrong Mark. But love the banter.
COYS
You have Ben White the joker, how you expect to qualify for uefa, arteta out!
Arteta in!!! Next season we challenge! Clip it.
Arteta at the wheel 😂😂😂
Amen
Stats are so wierd, Ole has actually never finished outside the top three in his two full seasons in charge of United. (Not an Ole sympathizer just wanted to say irrespective of the lack of style and discipline he did have a good record in the league overall). Barring his final season.
They said they were coming for Chelsea’s spot 🤣🤣🤣 but instead they secured CL football for us
WORLD CLASS MANAGER vs NooB goons Arteta.. dead n dust
Imagine spurs lose and arsenal win next week😂
if norwich by some miracle can pull off a draw with spurs, arsenal can still come forth as long as they score 15 unanswered goals against everton 🙂
Can we just say thank you for his amazing videos? aNT
Thank u newcastle i love u, u probably gave us champions league football COYS
Wilson goal 1:15:48
Guimares goal 1:44:48
We seriously can't have a team like this in the UCL. Teams like Sporting Lisbon would embarrass them.
They bottled it again lol
Its about the structure, its about the players… 🤣
A new Amazon prime documentary titled 'Battle of the bottlers' starring Jaden Smith as Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane as Harry Kane. What a season, thanks Newcastle
1:50:46
1:45:01
LMAO ASSNEL
Assna are back its been a while 😂😂😂
Where's that Arsenal prick Zayne who constantly trolls Mark and United?! 😂😂😂😂😂 haha! Get in the bin! Welcome to the Europa League!
Where are all the cocky ASSNAL fans 😂😂😂😂😹😹😹😹
I am worried these young players are psychologically damaged! Last 2 games have being devastating losses. I don't know how we can recover next season… Arsenal don't have the money to fix this… United do!
Why did arsenal give Arteta a new contract before the season ended they just needed to wait a few more weeks make or break for him next season imo
Thursday night on channel five
