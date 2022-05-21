"DESERVEDLY BEAT THEM" Eddie Howe Reacts After Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal | Press Conference

Eddie Howe faces the press after Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four were dealt a huge blow as they were well beaten by Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Arse-Nil 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
this guy some day will be Manchester United manager .
Eddies Stats Since Managing the Mags has Proven hes Been one of the most , Sucessfull Mangers in EPL History !!
Under his short rain he turned a rock bottom team of no Hopers destined for Relegation
Into the Third Best win Rate team..
Behind only Man city / Liverpool.
Epl Manager of the Year.. unless klopp wins The Tripple ( Cup)
With Champions League Final win .
He should have been given a chance after Wenger.
Absolutely class act. I hope he gets a few seasons to develop the club on to another level.
So, so proud to have Eddie leading our club. You can see he’s a real gentleman.. with an abundance of qualities that make him a decent human being, let alone a decent manager. I truly believe he’ll be with us for years to come and go on and be a great in the game. I hope I’m right. Thank you Eddie. You’ve improved this mans year 10 fold. Being a Newcastle fan has become a pleasure for the first time in a long time. 👏 🖤🤍
A great manger fair play
Great victory, fully deserved, Eddie schooled arteta completely, onwards and upwards for Newcastle, bounce along in mediocrity for arsenal
Congrats to Eddie how he managed to take Newcastle up from where they were, during a tough time in the season.
Eddie Howe is a top bloke. I sincerely hope he is the Newcastle manager for many seasons to come. Even the way he interacts with the journalists at the end is highly professional and it is absolutely no surprise he was given a round of applause. Eddie Howe is a perfect fit for Newcastle United.
EDDIE HOWE'S BLACK AND WHITE ARMY 🖤🤍
he's been fantastic so far. cant wait until next year
Tbf that atmosphere there that night will be very hard to be beaten
🎶 " we are Geordies super Geordies Eddie is our King " 🎶
What a man, he says it the way it is, other arrogant managers could of said, were the richest team in the world, were never going to be in a relagation battle ever again…. You have got to admire the bloke, EDDIE HOWES BLACK AND WHITE ARMY
I personally believe Eddie could get us challenging for the top 8 without even adding to the squad. Imaging what he could do with 2-3 first class signings!
Why bring in a big name manager when we already have one? Look what he's done for the team. I seriously doubted his appointment but what a job he's done. I doubt there's another manager on this planet that could have done better. If he doesn't get manager of the season he'll have been robbed.
If it ain't broke don't fix it.
Eddie Howe just oozes class. An absolute gentleman.
This guy is going to the very top of English football
Manager of the season ,can see Eddie becoming the next England manager he knows how games should be played and what a atmosphere and wor flags.fair shout Eddie and the board .
not just a professional , a pure professional with passion..
The man's a beast well done after Conte easily manager of the year what he has done
Thank you Eddie
Give him a full season with a good director of football who can drive recruitment. Give him 2 good windows and we can look at top 6.
Its amazing what you can do with a fit squad of players that have been well trained by an ambitious,hard working manager and coaching staff,wtf was steve bruce doing.eddie deserves the chance to take this team onto the next level. hwtl
Great to see an English manager doing great , I just hope he is given the full backing with resources for the future …beware bigs clubs there’s another one on its way . From a manu fan 👹
Eddie Howe will win England a world cup.
Management at its absolute best…
Now give the man some money
What a gentleman and pray he is at Newcastle for years n years, perfect Recruitment from the board and exactly what we needed, lifted absolutely everybody in the area with his ambition and grace 🙌 Love ya Ed
Crazy what 90 mil can do for your midfield
What a guy…could quite possibly be next England manager
What a guy.
Manager of the season. We we're down and out, media told us that's it for us. Eddie Howe said hold my beer. Now we are beaming with confidence going into every game. I do believe we can beat anyone but spurs, Liverpool and man city. We've performed well vs everyone else. Done it with a mostly budget team. While missing key players too. Lots of the team, have been here for many years. From championship days too. I think what Eddie done is nothing short of a miracle. Joelinton, enough said. 40m flop last season. Player of the year for toon this season. That's one area NO ONE saw coming. If you say you did, you're a lier. He got some right stick from fans.
they play how all fans want to see a team play, quality still not champions league, but the main thing is the passion and intensity
Eddie – I saw Mbappe in Gosforth this morning, getting a Greggs' bacon bap, he was off to look at houses 🤗
How do you go from Steve Bruce, to this guy. He’s a credit to the club. He never come across as anything other than gracious, professional and an all round great man. Proud to have Eddie and his Staff at Newcastle. 🖤🤍
what a change from bruce, benitez and pardew etc speaks very eloquently and humble at the same time.
Manager of the season and its not even close.
Another day, another oil club…
Needs to be given 800 million minimum this season to challenge Liverpool and City next season. Any top quality player is now worth 80 million and Newcastle require 10 to 15 of those. 800 million this window and if it doesnt work. another 500 million for January
Howe has such an elite winning mentality, love how he conducts himself proper professional 👏
Fantastic job. Still young as well. Imagine him in 10 years.
We love u eddieeee❤❤❤and we love our ownerssss….
Howay the lads!!
Nothing to fight for, but you played with so much intensity and made Arsenal look like school boys. As a Tottenham fan thank you for the effort, great respect. You are going to have an important season next year. Well done.
This guy needs the chance to develop this team , don’t bring in a vaunted “name”. He’s doing a brilliant job.
Newcastle were Liverpool like in their intensity and energy levels. Eddie Howe deserves massive credit not only in his dealings in the transfer market but also getting lads to play for the team. I only wish I could say the same for Arsenal who just can't seem to perform when the pressure is on.