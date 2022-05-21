I’M SO NERVOUS! | Newcastle vs Arsenal | Road Trip
Fair play Robbie.. Fortress St. James was a feat too far for the Gooners.. That said I am sure you would of took 5th place, all day long after the 1st 3 matches of this season !!
This video did not age well 🤣
Couldn't find Seven Sisters Road for the North London Derby but then drove 500 miles on a Monday night for the next away game?
Too busy in the studio counting your money?
😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅🤡
Tottenham can lose the last Match if not careful, it can advantage Arsenal.
Look on the bright side you won’t get slaughtered by Bayern anymore
How was the drive home?
Arsenal being arsenal now..no more spurs being spurs 🤣😂
Suuiii
🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴
Post game comment here: always the same 2-1 prediction and “we’re gonna do this” oh we love arsenal 😂😂😂😂
Very long drive back… 🚗
that went well 😂😂😂
You were right robbie
Done tell yuh dem not making top 4
Suffer was the name of the game at Newcastle and less face it most of the season elsewhere.
I had to come to this, must be a long ride home as a loser yet again 🤣🤣🤣😀
Anyone here just to hear Robbie say “we’re going to do this” after they got smoked?
Arsey is the new spursy..enjoy that horrible 6 hour journey home..when you get to finsbury park play the europa league tune full blast
Don Robbie wah gwan for the Benz?
I predict 2-0 to Newcastle
Lol watching after they have lost 😂
Bet it was a quite journey home # Thursday nights lol
5hrs drive for nothing
copy of gazza's 'fog on the tyne' on its way to you robbie 😉
Japenis defender sucks in Arsenal FC. He just runs around like he is working but doesn't help team at all. European teams hire Chinese and Japenis for the marketing selling shirts only.
Arsenal were shocking, the youth were exposed, did not have the experience and character to grind out the result.