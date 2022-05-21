Southampton 1 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s!
Ucl Newcastle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rlVHZKRPFU watch Newcastle United F.C
BRUUUUUUUUUUUUUNNO
Supporter since the new owners
We don't talk about BRUNO
잘한다 이렇게 공격적으로 축구해줬으면 한다
My favourite commentator this….
NEYMAR, NEYMAR
Алға нюкасел
Hey now for today Chelsea don't let Chelsea win you
KSA 🇸🇦👋
Go Newcastle,finally we get put fat pig from the klub!!!!!big Kiss to all Newcastle united players and fans from the biggest fan from Croatia!!!!!!we make history,nobody stay in premier league after no win in first 14 games!!!!but magpies Will stay!!!!ST maximun World Class player!!!!!
😍😍😍
Shelvey is gerrad kw
💪🏽2 magnifique goal Newcastle United
Mike Ashley sold NUFC for cheap…
Newcastle United can you buy Balotelli in Summer
🏴 ❤️❤️🇸🇦
Calon papan atas musim depan
Back Heel Volley , you say …
I’ll just get me boots ..
Howe, what a trainer 🔥
Man of the match cash al hibibi
kandidat puskas award
Bruno Guimarães goal Puskas!!!
We need world class players next transfer window well done Bruno
If we ask what has gone wrong with Manchester United, Everton, Leeds United, or in a way Leicester, then what has gone right with Newcastle?
Newcastle in England. Botafogo in Brazil.
Contra o Chelsea será uma vitória de 1×0 gol de Joelinton. PST.
Go Go MBS club ❤️
كفو ⚫⚪⚫⚪ ♥️
A Mark Hughes Man city kinda love affair
Build the team till they can hire a big name manager nonetheless Chris Wood is doing a great job
In Southampton, we don't talk about Bruno, no no no. Ha ha ha.
Jonjo shelvy. Shoud be in. LIVERPOOL
After what happen to Chelsea, New Castle is my new team 😁
What a goal Bruno!
All four new players had a hand in the goals. Great to see Southampton manager took it so well.
استمرو يالبى موسم قادم افضل ان شاء الله 😹🤍.
Congratulation Chris Wood. 👍