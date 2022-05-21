Southampton 1 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

38 comentarios en “Southampton 1 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

  12. alan shearer

    Go Newcastle,finally we get put fat pig from the klub!!!!!big Kiss to all Newcastle united players and fans from the biggest fan from Croatia!!!!!!we make history,nobody stay in premier league after no win in first 14 games!!!!but magpies Will stay!!!!ST maximun World Class player!!!!!

  26. Wong Family

    If we ask what has gone wrong with Manchester United, Everton, Leeds United, or in a way Leicester, then what has gone right with Newcastle?

  31. Mbuso Mkhize

    A Mark Hughes Man city kinda love affair
    Build the team till they can hire a big name manager nonetheless Chris Wood is doing a great job

Los comentarios están cerrados.