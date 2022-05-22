Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Brighton at St. James’ Park.
Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schär grabbed the goals for Eddie Howe’s side.
Brighton were realy unlucky.it deserved at leat point
Damn… tis Newcastle team is somting… is it gonna be like Leicester next season? I hope so
1-0 Ryan Fraser (12 min)
2-0 Fabian Schär (14 min)
2-1 Lewis Dunk (55 min)
mantap bor, keep spirit!!
Newcastle in England. Botafogo in Brazil.
Mantab peejuangan newcastle,terhindar dari zona degradasi.goodluck for you NEWCASTLE, go to PREMIER LEAGUE.!
Ajig jadi gacor
To : King Salman & New Castle
wtf 1:25 Joe Willock did? it should been backheel
maxi just needs to learn to pass to other players, maybe 3-1 if he passes to wood
In the next two to three years, Newcastle United will be a club that is able to compete in the top flight of the Premier League
i was a bit sceptical that he was the right man to keep them up, but he's been turning what newcastle would've been getting as draws into wins
Who’s is here a new fans of newcastle?? after prince Arabian buy the club
3 نقاط ثمينة جدا
Опять играем в меньшинстве из-за беспомощности Криса Вуда…. Самое бесполезное приобретение
My first Newcastle match was against Leeds in 1974, so lets not get silly here suggesting I'm a Sunderland fan.
I watch matches live but like every other fan I also like to take a look at the edited highlights that appear on YouTube.
I have to say that Newcastle highlights are horrendously inadequate.
Brighton's highlights are also 2 minutes long but show a more balanced version of events, even showing more Newcastle chances than were shown here.
How is that even possible? How can our highlights be so poor?
7 points without Tripper and wilson and ASM! Fantastic
Upcoming two games are so tough against Southampton and Chelsea •
am really happy Newcastle is bouncing back
Next season newcastle will be champion contender
Oh and I forgot we also need a new goalkeeper and the best option for the magpies is Jan oblak from atletico madrid hopefully Kieran trippier would convince him to sign with Newcastle United⚫⚪🇸🇦👏👍
Not the best performance…… But great result. Wood not scored yet but huge contribution to first goal…. Best January transfer window by any team ever…..
Great performance ,,,
Happy for from Saudia Arabia 🇸🇦🇸🇦❤
Like Putin like Newcastle= ROTTEN
ASM is a very selfish player. He could have pass to Chris who was in a better position.
Howay the lads
We wins every week
Newcastle please buy borna sosa please
Happy for this difficult victory thanks to our Scottish Messi🏴😄
That's what we wanna see. The reborn of a giant. Much love form a Liverpool fan… YNWA!
ASM is shocking wish we would stop the hype with him he’s fucking awfull
ryan fraser same like craig bellamy 👍
Take note Steve Bruce! Play players in there correct position and magic will happen! That's all that changed with Fraser and hes a nightmare for teams now. HOWAY THE LADS EDDIE HOWES BLACK AND WHITE ARMY
Newscatle is comr back
Met a NUFC fan in Doncaster Nespresso Melbourne's Australia today there is not many of us in Aus but there will be more in a few years time
Murphy couldnt hit a barn door…pace to burn still misses…
Mantap
Completely edited out the Murphy miss on 45.
Dúbravka Best kepeer
When confidence is high,d highs will eventually overtake d lows.Newcastle rite are riding high.Long may it continue
3 points at Southampton on Thursday & we can start planning for next season!
Uang tidak bisa berbohong,lihat aja Newcastle skrng.
Schar is awesome… Can't believe he looks like a different player ❤️👌👌👌👏👏👏
Nice game cool!!
Newcastle seem to be getting stronger and stronger!