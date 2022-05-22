Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Brighton at St. James’ Park.

Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schär grabbed the goals for Eddie Howe’s side.

46 comentarios en "Newcastle United 2 Brighton 1 | Premier League Highlights

  7. MAS ARIF NGOPI

    Mantab peejuangan newcastle,terhindar dari zona degradasi.goodluck for you NEWCASTLE, go to PREMIER LEAGUE.!

  9. pemburu nasehat

    To : King Salman & New Castle
    ❤️🇲🇨🇯🇴🤲🤲🤲 URAAA Hopefully Russia's 🇷🇺sovereignty will not be disturbed by NATO. I am an Indonesian citizen, I support Russia's steps… to fight with honor, Russian friends. Let's take care of each other and wish each other the best. Hopefully NATO will be more neutral towards white or black countries…either to Christian countries or Muslim countries. #Israel invades Palestine 🇯🇴= Football no Politics (FIFA) #Russia invades Ukraine🇺🇦 = Football yes Politics (FIFA)

  12. Nuril mahfudz

    In the next two to three years, Newcastle United will be a club that is able to compete in the top flight of the Premier League

  13. LunaticcByul

    i was a bit sceptical that he was the right man to keep them up, but he's been turning what newcastle would've been getting as draws into wins

  16. Простой Человек

    Опять играем в меньшинстве из-за беспомощности Криса Вуда…. Самое бесполезное приобретение

  17. Rob Brown

    My first Newcastle match was against Leeds in 1974, so lets not get silly here suggesting I'm a Sunderland fan.
    I watch matches live but like every other fan I also like to take a look at the edited highlights that appear on YouTube.
    I have to say that Newcastle highlights are horrendously inadequate.
    Brighton's highlights are also 2 minutes long but show a more balanced version of events, even showing more Newcastle chances than were shown here.
    How is that even possible? How can our highlights be so poor?

  22. Marco Armenta

    Oh and I forgot we also need a new goalkeeper and the best option for the magpies is Jan oblak from atletico madrid hopefully Kieran trippier would convince him to sign with Newcastle United⚫⚪🇸🇦👏👍

  23. Gary Thomson

    Not the best performance…… But great result. Wood not scored yet but huge contribution to first goal…. Best January transfer window by any team ever…..

  34. flyer 1

    Take note Steve Bruce! Play players in there correct position and magic will happen! That's all that changed with Fraser and hes a nightmare for teams now. HOWAY THE LADS EDDIE HOWES BLACK AND WHITE ARMY

  36. Big_English87

    Met a NUFC fan in Doncaster Nespresso Melbourne's Australia today there is not many of us in Aus but there will be more in a few years time

  41. Tony Ubaka

    When confidence is high,d highs will eventually overtake d lows.Newcastle rite are riding high.Long may it continue

