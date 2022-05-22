THE LAST WORD | NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-0 ARSENAL

Newcastle United claimed an impressive 2-0 win against Champions League chasing Arsenal in their penultimate Premier League fixture of the 2021/22 season.
In the Magpies’ final fixture of the campaign at St. James’ Park, the hosts broke the deadlock in the second-half as Arsenal defender Ben White turned the ball into his own net following Joelinton’s inviting cross. After a dominant display from start to finish, Bruno Guimarães extended Newcastle’s advantage in the closing stages as Eddie Howe’s side secured a deserved victory, moving into 12th place in the process.
off to greece in few weeks carnt wait to see what signings we bring in.never wore a top abroad but al buy one this year as long as the moneys going to amanda and co.hwtl
Bruno is the definition of quality and the next few years as a Newcastle fan is going to be one of many highs. However this season i have to say Joelington has been an absolute legend, for the adversity he has taken upon his shoulders and for his improvement and passion and love for the fans, he is a true Newcastle United player. PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Cmon lads. It shouldn’t be close: Howe has literally made history as manager this season
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍 love this club
As a SPURS fan thank you so much, WE LOVE THE TOON!!!! You guys will be in the top four next season!!!
Thanks from a spurs fan COYS
Yea, we biased, but really, its have to be either Thomas Frank or Howe.
Klopp only if they win all 4 titles, otherwise, he absolutely shouldn't be ahead of them 2. Guardiola shouldnt be even on the list.
And if some of you remember, a few years ago Tony Pulis deservedly win this award for doing almost the same thing as Howe did!! Yes, he didnt had 90 mil in January, but only neutral idiots saying that we saved only because we spend 90 mil.
And in that season, 2013-14 it was almost the same, title decided on the final day and they still didnt gave it go Old Cu*t (how Pardew said of Pellegrinni).
Has to be Howe or Frank!! I wish they had 2 winners, they both deserve it.
It's been a pleasure following you lads week in and week out one hell of a emotional rollercoaster but what a rush and what a season and roll on Burnley and also high hopes for next season
Newcastle
Newcastle is amazing football club ⚽ love from india
Hope burnley stay up…please please let leeds go down!
What a game!! I watched it at home, one of the best performances I have seen from Newcastle in a long long time. Every team member on that pitch played for the badge. Will not forgot that game in a hurry.
Spurs fan here. Enjoyed that. Congrats and thanks for upholding the integrity of the competition. Brilliant atmosphere by the supporters. Cheers!
What a game newcastle
Goood game newcaste
From indonesia fans
I currently live in Burnley and travelled for the game yesterday and got back at 1am. Wouldn’t change it for the world if I could see that performance again. Unfortunately I’m in the Burnley end for the game as the tickets are sold out but can’t wait for us to demolish them in their own shed. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Have you guys noticed none of the media outlets want to mention or show footage of the insane atmosphere and unity up north since the takeover
Just here to say thx and give a thumbs up to all the Newcastle uploads on YouTube. COYS
Top work fellas, can't wait to see you post match next season reporting win after win after win!!!
Dan burn is superman
Newcastle were Liverpool like in their approach to the game. Absolutely dominated Arsenal and deservedly won the game. Newcastle defence were immense. Sadly Arsenal couldn't handle the pressure. No doubt with pressure off now thel beat Everton by 3 or 4. Newcastle will be competing for top 4 next season.
Arsenal deserved cl football
we didnt beat them …………………… we destroyed them
Best nyt as toon fan I've experienced the whole club been giving lift bring on next season
Vamos! 🇧🇷❤️
Yes brilliant by the team and the fans it was Fantastic and it shows what we can do with the right players and owners and manager it was a night of happiness by all related to the toon smileing from ear to ear looking forward to next season HWTLS 👍👍😁😁👏👏
Thank you Newcastle united! Now k like you a little Bit more 😂😂💪🏽
4 happy campers … Toon Toon, defo weren't made in the Royal Navy, shippers
the wins wins are back were better then you.. the wins are back… arteta deal wit dat yo yo..
Jonny's voice sounds exactly like a fan of a club as passionate as ours
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦