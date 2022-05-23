Arsenal top 4 hopes dealt a blow as they lost 2-0 to Newcastle! 😲 Jason Cundy & Perry Groves react 👀

Enjoyed this video? 😍
dear i say it might, just might be a bit easier for the gooners if wasn't Spurs that pit them at the post. it must really hurt sting. but they should be use to it as Spurs have finished above them for the last 5 years.
Awful side arsenal
Lets forget about arsenal and praise Newcastle
I would imagine most arsenal fans missuss would run off married to losers like that
Perry can i just say hahahahahahahahahahahahah hahahahahahahahahahahahaha …. hahahahahahahahahahah hahahahahaha ……..hahahahahahahahahahahahahah………..hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Do we have to obvious what a twat he is ouch Arsenal screwed for the future as for spursey perry Arsenal need a bottling plant attached to their ground for all the bottlers to work in
Its happened again its happened again oh no its happened again
Howay The Lads we smashed it! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Jason cuntey must be pulling his hair out when newcastle won the game
As a Newcastle fan, we played excellent last night but over the past few weeks, Arsenal have blew. Also, not often I agree with pie-face
Laura Woods revealing how women love to argue against men. Passive aggressive, with a sprinkling of snide. Just because she said earlier in the season that Arsenal finishing 5th would be a good season, after a massive spending spree, that doesn’t give a get out of jail free card. It just means she can give herself a pat on the back for missing out on the CL. And be extra smug if they finish 4th
bruno must be so glad he sacked off arsenal for the the toon
May be an unpopular opinion here, and I’m a United fan. Arteta has yet to finish in the top four as arsenal manager, but one manager who did two years in a row is solskjaer. Is Arteta really any better?
That Bruno looks amazing talent
The youngest team in the league by choice.
All this crap that Arsenal start the season with 3 losses, who's fault is that? Who makes the decisions on players, tactics etc
Arsenal got batterd out played from start to finish
Talksport aka Arsenal fanzine.
Arteta is the only manager that can take Arsenal backwards (8th place x2) then to 5th and people really say it's progress.. Laughing stock banter FC back again, the roundabout continues. More goals concede than last season, more games lost than last season, less chances created than last season. 250M spent by the way! 😀
Chelsea, Man United and Spurs have been warned. If Newcastle start like this next season. They will be taking some big scalps and Arsenal was the first. City and Liverpool will get theirs in the near future, but for Newcastle, it's looking very very bright and promising for them. Huge credit to Howe, and to the players, some of whom were possibly on the verge of going out of the club, they all came together and absolutely took Arsenal down at the Gallowgate. I will be watching this team closely next season as they must be taken seriously with respect. They are still in the building process but their progression is yielding results than Arteta and Arsenal are doing. The takeover has transformed the club and the fans have their club back. Last night was 💣.
Disrespect or underestimate Newcastle while they are building and this is what they are capable of.
From a Chelsea fan.
The missus ran off with the dog! OMG,what a palaver! Hehe….
all the arsenal fans crying because they didn't get into the top 4 like that would have been a great achievement, and yet it was them who hounded out Wenger because he guaranteed them only top 4🤣🤣🤣
What they are forgetting is that for more years than I can remember, it was Arsenal who were the bullies to Spurs. The constant St Totteringham day jibe. Now the boot is on the other foot. COYS
Arsenal get battered everywhere thay go
Can it be ….spuds overconfident at Norwich and slip up. whoops. . Gunners batter Neverton. The final twist in the story of season 2021/22. What the odds. Worth a punt?????
If your talking about arteta for manager of the season you have to also talk about the job Eddie Howe has done
Not enough leaders in the arsenal team. Not a good mix of youth and experience players. You need your players like Milner in games like this but Arsenal dont have those sorts of players who are hard grafting, vocal, aggressive players to grab a game by the scruff of the neck.
Newcastle won the game all over the pitch from the very first minute. Callum Wilson coming back into the team made a huge difference to the press we play. We played well against chelsea but they matched us in the middle of the park, and were undone by a brilliant goal from havertz (not much you can do but fair play). You could see how paniced the Arsenal players were, they knew everytime they got the ball a tackle was coming in. I think coming into this game off a Man City thrashing help Newcastle get up for this game too. It was the same after Spurs thrashed us we responded against Wolves.
Targett needs to be signed up hes been exceptional and at the time people scoffed at that signing. Joelinton has totally transformed his game and deserving player of the season for Newcastle.
But Eddie Howe needs to get a lot more credit for what hes done. Theres always a focus on the money Newcastle spent, to detract from the job hes done.
Love it when Perry is rattled 🤣
It’s only top 4 oh no there’s no 🔝 in 4️⃣ 😣😂😝
Arteta and the majority of the squad out Holding Xhaka Ben White Cedric El Neny Odegaard Nketiah all not anywhere near good enough
Where did arteta take us from fifth to eight and eight now maybe back to fifth no progress
It wasn't to be , spurs have the better team and manager.
Saudi Arabia strikes again, they have been really good under Howe. This is the best thing that could happen to football. Love all the fans supporting that Islamic state
Ahhh Jason Cundy.. Your wish to have us relegated has failed… Asshole.
No arsenal, have gone all arsenaly
👏👏 Newcastle. They out played Arsenal, surprisingly.
Joelinton has really turned his game around ◼️◻️.
Tavares was subdued by almiron
I forgot that Chelsea qualified for cl becoz of arsenal loss. Newcastle ok pressed arsenal
It’s absolutely hilarious that Newcastle have crashed a bus into Arsenal’s CL chances 🤣🤣 there’s only one Eddie Howe
Arsenal were gutless and cowards