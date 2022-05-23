Martin Keown doesn't think Arsenal will secure three points against Newcastle United tonight

Enjoyed this video? 😍
Probably the first thing keown has EVER gotten right!!!
👏 👏 👏
They've got Super Mik Arteta,
He knows exactly what they need,
Shite at the back, shite in attack,
We just cost them Champions League!
👏 👏 👏
….and thus it twas.
Martin was right eventhough he wishes he wasn't.
Very boring guy Martin Keown. I don't know how he makes a living as a broadcaster
Makes you wonder how many times we listened to him co-commentate on a game on TV, thinking he was being professional, when actually he was "going into battle" against your side. He's pathetic, and so are Arsenal.
Even more funny when you compare all the Arsenal melts complaining during the week that Arteta should be nominated for manager of the season over Howe. Spent more money this season and STILL got battered and completely outplayed by a team many tipped for relegation a few months ago. Arsenal back to being a meme club 😂
As a Spurs supporter. Martin Keown talks a lot of sense
After 3 years and over £200m spent I think it’s clear that Arteta is not good enough. People will jump on the hype train but fact is, if you need to change everything position and can’t work with what you have (considering an Emery who couldn’t even speak English was 1 point off top 4 and got to a EC final) then you are not good enough for Arsenal. This season was our chance, most of our rivals for top 4 capitulated and collapsed, they’ve changed managers half way thru their seasons, we had how many games in hand and here we are after all that same place we was 4 years ago.
Who remembers 2/3 weeks ago arsenal fans celebrating like they secured 4th and even talking about getting 3rd . I swear arsenal fans are the most embarrassing and so deluded !
My name is SGT MAJOR Martin Keown, I will be leading you into battle…..BUT don't worry soon you will be at home with your families……..in a jar on their mantlepiece.
After getting destroyed by Liverpool and Man City Newcastle ain’t messing around no more … sorry Burnley you are getting relegated
How would it be a surprise that Arsenal bottle it. They don't have a "leader" in their ranks and Arteta gives me the impression he's a pushover
How did he predict this I wonder
Simon you CHAMPION, “why don’t you write an article about it?” Brilliant!!!
Correct downed 2 nil..
Keown is a weird man. From cheerleader to complete opposite.
Lol Martin you were honest and spot on there with your Prediction 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Perfect
arteta has to be sacked now this season was arsenal best opportunity to qualify for champions league and arteta tactics team selections game management have just done arsenal over but it is the players fault too they simply not good enough selling auba for free to barca what a disgrace arteta decision too weather auba was scoring or not for this run in that arsenal have had no clinical striker auba could have proved vital lacazette can't even buy a goal nketiah not good enough for the highest level but somehow still starts and was regarded higher than auba by arteta pepe has been excellent in the games he has been coming on in and mid season he was assisting or scoring but still can't get into the line up pepe played in strike under emery and he did a good job there but arteta still does not start him in strike pepe saka martinelli could have been good option as front 3 tavares at lb is poor defensively but somehow is still starting in lb in big crucial games and bruno gumaieres for newcastle who was outstanding arsenal chose to sign lokonga and keep eleny instead of him what at disgrace and saliba has won you french player award but yet arteta didn't think he was good enough all this poor decisions have been arteta this season has been poor season if arsenal don't qualify for champions league this season after being in contention most of the season with the best opportunity and don't qualify that's down to arteta arteta has to be sacked arteta out!!!!
Newcastle aren't bad now under howe.
Absolutely love Martin Keown, wish u would have him everyday of the week.
I guess a broken clock IS right twice a day
Martin was on point
Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0…thats the Arsenal I remember!!! 😂😂😂😂
Spot on
We out passed the passers, unreal performance from the lads.
MK another inconsistent fella.. in NLD， gave excuses to cover his Arssy over PK, Red card. Now, claiming no confident over Toons.. hahaha.. go shave ur nuts off. Arrogant prick deserves nothing.. just like Arteta
Prophet
That’s no way to lead your troops in to battle Martin.😂😂😂🤡
Boii you where so right Martin my pencils from school days have more points
he couldn't have been more right
4:17 ?
This aged well (no sarcasm)
Who’s here after the game tonight, toon toon nice little win for us
"why don't your write an article about it"
rare W for Keown
Clever bloke Martin. Toon toon
True
Damn Keown can see the future
Woolwich Wanderers FC run out of steam💨
Well the defenders were fit but big spending Arsenal got battered and will finish below spurs as usual.
He's right tbh
This aged very well 🍷 cheers!
Who will Arsenal fans and Arteta blame this time? Isn’t it always somebody else’s fault when Arsenal get battered? The referee? No? All the diving from Saka and Nketiah didn’t seem to pay off today. Absolutely bottled it 😂🤡
Clueless. Get him off. Martin changes his mind every week.
he was damn right! GG Arsenal loool
ur right.Arteta Out
Aged like fine wine 😭🤣🤣🤣