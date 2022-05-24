Newcastle United 3 Everton 1 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Everton at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

24 comentarios en “Newcastle United 3 Everton 1 | Premier League Highlights

  5. Abdullah Alghamadi

    the crowd and the stadium , the atmosphere, the crazy fans , hell yeah I’m I big fan now for this amazing club

  11. Jamaul Miller

    They just need a talent striker and class midfield for link up plays cavani is a beast let’s grab him and Pogba I feel they would be suitable for this side🙏🏼

  14. ธีรวัฒน์ ประจักร์วงษ์

    เมียๆนาคาจะมิดูให้กำลัง
    ใจพระสามีได้ยังไงนะ
    เจ้าค่ะ

  15. Edwin Zeventer

    I hope Newcastle Will be one of the top teams in the premier league. And that is why i hope You Will buy Madueke (attacker) from PSV Eindhoven and Onana (goalkeeper from Ajax). I live in the Netherlands and follow the dutch league (eredivisie). Sometimes there are special players for the premier league. And They Will surprise you. Believe me.
    If there is another position in your squad necessary. Just let me know.

  16. SvarogBg

    Trippier scored great goal from free kick. I'm happy about him, but Saint-maximin was superb on left side. Way how he dribbles is holiday for eyes even for neutral fans. 🔥
    Allan Saint-Maximin, loved by every Geordie fan, Allaaan, Alaaan, Alan Seint-Maximin!

  18. Newcastle Fans KSA

    What a very quick impact on the team after the winter transfers ..
    Though we still can't win the Premier League this season .. It's impossible ..

  21. Favour Olanipekun

    Spanish league players be performing like superstar in premier league… Tripper is the wonder from athletico Madrid 🤭🤭🤭

Los comentarios están cerrados.