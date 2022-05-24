STAY Or GO – Who Will Eddie Howe Keep At Newcastle United! | #WNTT





Joe’s back with this Stay or Go stuff – where he analyses newsworthy teams and saying what business he thinks they should conduct in the summer. This time, it’s Eddie Howe’s Newcastle Utd.

After being in a relegation scrap under Steve Bruce, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (and £90m) has transformed the side – who are all but safe as they sit in a remarkable 9th place – 14 points above safety. But with the Saudi investment fund’s takeover, they have big decisions to make in the upcoming window as they aim to make Newcastle a powerhouse in the Premier League.

Who do they get rid of? Should they try and sell Allan Saint-Maximin? Do they keep Jonjo Shelvey? Why wasn’t Jamal Lewis registered in the squad? Joe takes a deep dive and gives his take on the matter.

