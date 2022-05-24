STAY Or GO – Who Will Eddie Howe Keep At Newcastle United! | #WNTT

► SPONSOR THIS VIDEO: footballdailyuk@gmail.com
Joe’s back with this Stay or Go stuff – where he analyses newsworthy teams and saying what business he thinks they should conduct in the summer. This time, it’s Eddie Howe’s Newcastle Utd.
After being in a relegation scrap under Steve Bruce, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (and £90m) has transformed the side – who are all but safe as they sit in a remarkable 9th place – 14 points above safety. But with the Saudi investment fund’s takeover, they have big decisions to make in the upcoming window as they aim to make Newcastle a powerhouse in the Premier League.
Who do they get rid of? Should they try and sell Allan Saint-Maximin? Do they keep Jonjo Shelvey? Why wasn’t Jamal Lewis registered in the squad? Joe takes a deep dive and gives his take on the matter.
Remember to like the video and subscribe to the channel – and who do you want Joe to pick through in this mini-series? Let us know in the comments below!
► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY:
► SUBSCRIBE to EURO FOOTBALL DAILY:
► SUBSCRIBE to FOOTBALL DAILY PODCASTS:
► JOIN THE FAN RUN FD FAMILY DISCORD:
► SIGN UP FOR A FREE SMARTERSCOUT MEMBERSHIP HERE:
This is Football Daily – the home of Premier League fan analysis on YouTube. On this channel you’ll find Sunday Vibes, Top 10s, Explained, Transfer Talk, Unfiltered, Winners&Losers and much more. If you love football as much as us then don’t forget to subscribe!
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Darlow(Keep 3rd choice). Dubravaka(Keep back up). Gillespie and Woodman(Sell). Burn(Keep). Clark(Sell). Dummett(Sell). Fernandez(Sell). Krafte(Sell). Laselles(Keep). Lewis(Sell). Manquillo(Sell). Richie(Sell). Schar(Keep). Trippier(Keep). Joelinton(Keep).Almirion(Sell). Fraser(Keep). Guimaries(Keep). Hayden(Keep). Longstaff(Keep). M Longstaff(Sell). Murphy(Sell). Hendrick(Sell). Shelvey(Keep). Willock(Keep). Anderson(Loan). Gayle(Sell). Saint Maximin(Keep). Wilson(Keep). Wood(Sell).
Murphy is good
nufc spend 90m on 5 players and people talk, man utd spent 150m on one player nobody questions it.
I just realized that kits look like everyone has the number 4 on their chest 😂
With Allan Saint-Maximin he is a good winger, very skilful, agile and fast but he is so inconsistent and lacks an end product of a winger. If he was more consistent then you could give him a free roam position like Wilfred Zaha has at Crystal Palace but I agree that a sell would be a good option and replace with a more consistent RM/RW player who offers more assists or goals.
It is important to remember that Eddie Howe wasn't Newcastle United first choice manager and a lot of managers would've been interest in the job if they were further up the league standings. Eddie Howe arguably took over a broken squad in a relegation battle and has taken them from 19th to 9th in the league. Since Christmas, Newcastle have gained the most points (bar Liverpool and Manchester City). I'd like to see him stay and have a good cup run with some interesting signings in the summer.
Eddie Howe was tasked to keep Newcastle and has done his job. He won't last long enough post-season to make any decisions. The first marketable more well-known manager becomes available to Newcastle, he is gone.
I know this is primarily a YouTube channel that focuses on top tier football, but could you do this video concept for norwich please 🔰🔰🔰😭
saint max for 50m lol nobody paying that
Agree with most of this.
Jamal Lewis is just abysmal. He's technically poor and is one of the WORST one on one defenders I HAVE EVER SEEN. Normally he- the full back- tries to tuck inside and pass the winger on to a midfielder tracking back to take care of. He was right alongside Joelinton (before Howe) as worst signing in decades.
Sell him for whatever you can get.
Matty is a tricky one. He has talent and hits some really good positive passes but can often just fade into anonymity in games (much like his brother). Loan him but I expected a lot more from him.
I wanted Elliott Anderson in the squad this season because he looked promising and we were so bad under Bruce but now the takeover's happened he should be loaned again.
If Newcastle put a bid in for Lloyd Kelly then hopefully Matt Ritchie is part of the deal 🍒
He's 6 months younger than Lampard. Pat doesn't have a clue
Most boring vid ever
I think you've got a lot of championship level players in your keep level. I think only 4 or 5 current players are the level the new owners want.
I'll happily drive Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendricks to any team that'll have them. Waste of two squad places….
Think Gayle, Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Murphy Fernandez will be all.moved on
Would like to see The Longstaffs given a fair chance to impress. Really rate Matty
Jamal Lewis is having recurring groin injuries and is having surgery in Germany which is why he isn’t in the squad
FD should do this for Chelsea after the takeover is complete
Can't argue with much of what you said and your picks would be similar to mine. That does mean 8 players joining in the summer though to get a 25 man squad which seems very high.
We now know Dummett is going to stay as he's just signed a contract extension and I could see Lascelles and Murphy staying this year.
Which would mean that's 5 players coming in this summer which in my head feels a bit more likely.
ST, CB, CM, LB (Target), RW in my head, possibly a LW to apply a bit of pressure to Maxi.
Bruno our Robinho? He's our David Silva
So they should only keep 17 first team players, in my opinion they’ll only sign 3/4 and will need to keep a few you think they should sell for back up
i actually like lewis but dunno whats happened with him at the club
Hayden was not in the 25 man squad because he was going to be injured for the last part of the season
Dubravka’s been around since 1920?!
Saint Max has got to go im sorry
He was clearly the best of a bad bunch under Bruce. But now he’s damaging the team with his lack of production
I didn’t know we handed Murphy a 6 year contract😂 he’s honestly awful I’ll look to sell to championship
18 players to stay. Mybe 4-5 are good enough for europe spot. Other should use as a backup or reserves. Bring at least 6-7 additions among 3-4 world class signing to challenge for the european futbol next season!!!!!!!
RE: Jamal Lewis, injured early in the season and the medical staff (now fired due to the handling of him and Dubravka) were rushing them back along with the previous manager. Left out of the squad because we had other options in that position so didn’t bother waiting for him. Same story with Hayden (injured and others in his spot).
Hayden stays. He wasn’t registered because of an injury and he’s in contract til 2024. Good squad player, slots in at DM, CM, CB, RB so has versatility. I think he’s underrated personally. Certainly worth keeping til 2023.
Pleaseee do a vid like this for Chelsea
Newcastle fan here I agree with all but two, I'd be keeping Lewis and Hayden the rest is spot on…
Where the heck was trippier?
Pretty spot on with this list! What are people's thoughts on if Everton go down, then Newcastle going in and signing Pickford and Richarlison?
Agree with most, but get rid of almiron, nowhere near good enough. Poor football intelligence, lack of end product, crap technical ability. Sell him to Spain or back to the Mls where we can get a fee and he can get his football back on track.
I think you've misunderstood Chris Wood's role in the team. He has underperformed in direct goalscoring contributions, but he's been key in many of our games in transition (both directions).
We really don’t love saint maxim, he offers nothing defensively and doesn’t really offer anything really going forward either, very stroppy always complaining if he doesn’t get his own way
A summer summer transfer window is vital if we want to move forward HWTL
I think I’d definitely sell Almiron, his end product is just not there, and you’ll probably get a decent fee for him from a foreign club. I’d probably keep Murphy as he’s solid enough as a squad player, and will be happy to do that as a boyhood fan. More or less agree with the rest though!
Pat needs sacked.
So we would be left with 17 first team players 🤣, we’d have to sign 8 senior players which is just not possible. I’d be keeping Lewis, Lascelles and Hayden for another season
I wouldn't just wanna spend a load of money on a goalkeeper and drop dubravka hes been amazing for us, why should he be dropped just because we have money, when he rarely has a bad game
You resemble mathew longstaff
Good analysis, can't disagree with any of your choices.
Fraser is 1 of our best players.
Lewis should be loaned out. He will not get game time at Newcastle and may yet come good. Last chance saloon.
Not football manager you can’t shift 15 players in one window on lengthy contracts and we don’t won’t so many changes in the squad it’s not healthy
As a toon fan I’d keep Lewis and see if he can improve. Had a long standing hernia (I think) injury. Gives you the option. Hayden was injured so not included. Almiron I’d be happy if he left. Works hard but that’s not enough. Matty longstaff I’d get rid of him. Crap. For Murphy. Welcome to the Mike Ashley ‘protect your asset’ model. Terrible. Everyone got long deals. Good option as a backup. Wilson can’t be relied upon to stay fit. IF nufc make a marquee signing as a striker he could stay as a second option then go next year.
Been a Geordie I would definitely sell Gayle hardly gets a game in and probably moves to a better club
jamal lewis was hit hard by the steve bruce effect