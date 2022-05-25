Former #AFC player Adrian Clarke gives his thoughts on Arsenal losing 2-0 to Newcastle United 🔥

Enjoyed this video? 😍
Aresnal are only 5th because every other team apart from city and liverpool have been shite 😂 with a better manager united are top 4 same with spurs they have been aweful this year and still got top 4 ahaga
Newcastle midfield of Bruno joe and Sean absolutely bullied the life out of the gunners ..!!!! This was more Newcastle not allowing them to play and the fans ..!! Wow we're coming for you all
If you can remember Adrian Clarke in an Arsenal shirt you need to go on the stage as Mr Memory!
I think that arsenal are getting a bit more grief than they deserve, they weren't great but I think it was more that newcastle were brilliant. St James Park is an absolute fortress, we were unlucky to lose to Liverpool and Chelsea earlier on and we've beating some good teams since Eddie howe arrived.
Maybe we should be saying how great newcastke were rather than how bad arsenal were
Over powered by a highly motivated team at home, they need to get in some experience players, the Toon are on the move …. Eddie Howes Black ⚫ and White Army…
The coach is not a winner that’s why the team is so weak !
Arteta or edu should be held accountable for the January lack of activity smart moves like loans like what Tottenham did would of maybe helped us it definitely help Tottenham but this is arsenal owners dont care and never will
The Newcastle support was loud. It frightened the Arsenal player’s. They froze.
God forbid TalkSport talking about Newcastle's immense performance rather than once again focusing in on where a top 6 club went wrong – inadvertently making the effort of the underdog seem less impressive. As per, poor coverage and absolute drivel from Talksport.
The flags at Newcastle are a fan led initiative. The club allow it to happen but aren't actively involved
Arsenal let the fans down
It’s incredible how apologetic they are for this poor side. Even teams like Leicester would get slandered for a 1-10 record when going 1-0 down. This team will not do better next season with a more competitive league and playing on Thursday nights. Newcastle will finish above them next season.
Toon absolutely battered Arsenal – played them off the park and pulled their pants down. Need more credit. Arsenal thought they could just rock up and get the win but smacked from pillar to post from first whistle to last. Easily could have been a 5-6 drubbing! Odergard for all the plaudits was probably the worst on. Absolutely anonymous, glaring if your the captain – look at Wilson, first game back and had the armband and played like a man possessed!
Arteta needs to be sacked….
Laura woods and Darren Bent claim to be Arsenal fans, but I think they're Spurs fans in disguise.
Let's predict arsenal finishing 15th next season …so that arsenal can celebrate finishing 10 th next season ….
They look like clowns 🤣🤣
Arsenal is hyped and I was surprised all season when people actually were thinking they’ll reach further than they achieved. 5th is the best position they can achieve and no one expected it!
This late in the season everyone is dealing with injuries. If you win the games you should win early in the season then injuries won't be as big a factor when you get to the business end of the season. If they're using the injury excuse right now what will they say next season when they're in multiple competitions?
Very worrying times if they don't get CL. Next year United will improve and so will Newcastle. The likes of West ham are getting stronger every year. It's gona be tough.
Arteta has lost 31 of 96 PL games. Good ebening
Well done Jake Daniels. Very brave of you but it's about time football caught up.
As a Spurs fan, my problem is mostly with arrogant Arteta, not so much individual players, except Xhaka and Holding of course! He hasn't managed his squad well, behaving as if he's Pep, though with much less class and talent. His sharp-practice postponement of the NLD in January, the day before the match, has thankfully come back to bite him, as, even with our injuries, we were able to field a better team this time round. Sadly their team is nowhere near good enough to bear the Arsenal name, and certainly wouldn't have survived Champions League next season. Wonder how long Arteta's new contract will actually run?
I'm not an Arsenal fan and as an outsider, this squad for one of the historical teams and in terms of success, fan base, stadium etc is no where good enough, 5/6 players maybe, the rest no way good enough. Next season while be just as difficult if not harder, the top 4, plus Man Utd, Newcastle, Everton, west ham,Leicester will all strengthen, so the board need to get their wallets out.
Its hard to find anything i agree with on this segment. …not gonna lie. Arsenals team is not grea. Ppl need to stop saying thr
General speaking the player which Newcastle fielded where better experience players in the fact that they are all Premier league players except for Guimerez who hasn't played in the Premier league
compared to this arsenal player fielding 4 to 5 injured players and non fit player
my vadict is that is that I am very proud of the boys they gave their all and we not winning yesterday was first form Newcastle are ahead of us in home form before that match only lost to Liverpool 0:1 since 5 months on the stretch and if we had squad depth which is reasonable why we lost it would have been a win for us because we would have option to impact via our bech if the first team where still able to hold the game and that is what's we have lost games when we have conceeded,Because the opposition know your squad dept and the quality there practically we have played with only 2 or 3 max half experienced player on our bench every game and the opposition coaches know that if it comes to affecting the game by changes we stand no chance on that aspect,because the 1st 11 has better experience compared to all this 2 or 3 that we can mange to change.
If not for one thing we beat the odds of even reaching 5th and I am very proud and their is not we can ask for,for they have giving us moments that beats all odds and we know it will come to who has the fire power which is now and we didn't just surrender we the fans have hope for that is all we can only give,but we also hope for a stronger squad next season as this season we have seen wht the boys can do and what we need to be ilin that elite 💙 ❤ Stage and we have the best manager in the league that can deliver.its a process and we are 100 percent in for the project for it will go bang…. Soon
There was Spursey, now there is Arsey!
Talktripe is awful
Its fine. The next step for the young players is to go and win europa if possible and fight for top 4 with some more additions to the squad to make them stronger. Dont need CL players as proven this year. Just need a couple of midfielders and a striker, maybe two. Arsenal will be fighting for top4 next year.
People keep saying man utd will be better but wouldnt surprise me if they implode half way through season again.
Canny see arsenal ever playing in the champions league again to be honest
Hard to explain, no, they bottled it and have form for bottling it, so no real surprise. Arteta is not a top tier manager, he has had 3 years and plenty of money so this is down to his management.
Howay Eddie Howe ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Even if these arsenal players develop what’s the point if a bigger club just comes and buys them in a few years? The process is just for everyone else to benefit…. Saka is probably the only sure bet cos he loves arsenal it’s clear
klopp coming for those young players soon arsenal 😂😂😂😂
look at her face.she was so smug after beating villa like they won the champions league.totally deserves it
How about Newcastle get praise
Who?
Talk sport and the whole football world want arsenal to fail