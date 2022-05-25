Former #AFC player Adrian Clarke gives his thoughts on Arsenal losing 2-0 to Newcastle United 🔥





Enjoyed this video? 😍

Check out some of our BEST stuff!

⚽ INCREDIBLE CALL🔥 You have to hear this 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 call from a very, VERY frustrated Manchester United fan –

⚽ SIMON JORDAN vs KELL BROOK😱 Simon Jordan tells Kell Brook that Amir Khan will beat him! –

⚽️ SIMON JORDAN vs DEREK CHISORA ROUND 2🔥 Derek Chisora calls Simon Jordan a «TELEPHONE TOUGH GUY!» –

⚽ JAKE PAUL vs EDDIE HEARN💪 Jake Paul says boxers are easier to fight than MMA fighters! –

⚽ AMAZING😂 Jason Cundy pranked by Darren Farley with fake Steven Gerrard interview –

⚽ «BE QUIET & NOT SAY A BAD WORD ABOUT HIM!»😳 Mourinho gives his honest opinion on his former players

👂Listen to talkSPORT LIVE:

🔥Subscribe here to get entertaining sports videos EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!

🖥️Personal website: /

📲Twitter:

📷Instagram:

👤Facebook:

📱 Tik Tok:

🔴Download the talkSPORT app:

🗣️ Want to have your say on LIVE radio and maybe even make it on our official YouTube channel? Call the show on 08717 22 33 44 (13p/min) or text 80189 (50p + charges).

🔎Want to see if you feature on our channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#AdrianClarke

#AFC

#ArsenalFC

#NUFC

#NewcastleUnited

#talkSPORT

#PremierLeague

#ChampionsLeague

#FACUP



Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.