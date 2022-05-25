Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Ten minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

45 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  3. yhchoi seagull

    What a great goal! So impressive. Before watching I thought Allan is the best in Newcastle, but recognized Bruno is more productive. Allan can dribble really nicely. It's beautiful to watch anyhow.

  17. Julian Palmer

    It's Chris Wood whose saved ya bacon Georgies. My Kiwi Pop also wanted me to wear Karori Waterside black n white strips. I stuck with the other Prince of Northumberland: THFC, COYS!

  19. Lolita Zelnick

    Newcastle have always been my first choice team in the premier league during the time of Obafemi Martin and when things seems not to go right for , I still believe in them , all they needed then was just a good luck charm and few more outstanding player which they finally did, Victor Osihmen will be good addition <== saya setuju 🙂

  20. jamie cummings

    I wonder how many glory seekers we have already got taking tickets from pure nufc fans. Watching newcastle is far more exciting than watching man city. Plus there support is terrible. Howay the mags. I bet a few SMB have jumped ship lol

  22. Kabalega Vibez

    The transformation of Joelinton is what surprises me most I dont really know what Howe told him,lad he's playing so good and with confidence

  35. poop nugget

    Rewatching the highlights I’m actually very impressed all around at the chances we created this match. Miggy with a couple chances at goal set up by nice passing plays, Chris Woods run in and Joelintons missed header. Really loving the style of play we have been working on and can only see it getting better from here. HWTL!!

  36. عاشق الطبيعه

    رائع ياشباب والمهم الحصول على الثلاث نقاط، الفريق كل يوم يثب انه خصمك قوي
    وقادم بقوة إلى المراكز الأربع الأولى 👏

  37. James Crosby

    Absolutely fantastic… this is the base for the most successful period in the entire history of NUFC. Next season let's hear all the so called pundits who were doubting what has now happened at Newcastle. Really looking forward to The Toon challenging for major trophies and being able to reply to the "experts" by saying "you spineless bunch of jealous inepts look on this mighty work with wonder and awe"
    Toon Toon Forever HWTL

Los comentarios están cerrados.