Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Ten minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.
3:20
Where is Santiago Munez ?😀
What a great goal! So impressive. Before watching I thought Allan is the best in Newcastle, but recognized Bruno is more productive. Allan can dribble really nicely. It's beautiful to watch anyhow.
Tambahkan 1 gelandang tengah asal spanyol.
Una locura Almi 🇵🇾🔥
That finish by Almiron that was top class wow
Almiron was awesome almost all shots came from him❤️👌
#BlackCatsRule
حنا معاك نيوكاسل الف مبروك الفوز 🇸🇦🇸🇦
Como se llama la musica de inicio
New castle united the new the big 5 england premier league
Respect to newcastle 🙏💯👀excellent work
3:20🤣🤣😁😁🤣🤣🎶🎶😎😎
Bruno brazilian Super star 🇧🇩🇧🇷💔
New Castle should sell that black guy. He is selfish and not even good.
Newcastle will be bigger club than Chelsea ,psg ,man City . Actually newscastle already was
It's Chris Wood whose saved ya bacon Georgies. My Kiwi Pop also wanted me to wear Karori Waterside black n white strips. I stuck with the other Prince of Northumberland: THFC, COYS!
Almiron's goal😍😍😍
Newcastle have always been my first choice team in the premier league during the time of Obafemi Martin and when things seems not to go right for , I still believe in them , all they needed then was just a good luck charm and few more outstanding player which they finally did, Victor Osihmen will be good addition <== saya setuju 🙂
I wonder how many glory seekers we have already got taking tickets from pure nufc fans. Watching newcastle is far more exciting than watching man city. Plus there support is terrible. Howay the mags. I bet a few SMB have jumped ship lol
Newcastle FC have not lost at st James Park in 2022 so far 😎
The transformation of Joelinton is what surprises me most I dont really know what Howe told him,lad he's playing so good and with confidence
New castle turning into Man City giving fans shitey flags and putting on Stupid displays
EL TATTOO DE ALMIRON 😍
3:21 dance baby, dance~
🇸🇦🤙🏻
Bruno monstro Guimarães o bruxo
Vamooo migii🇵🇾🇵🇾
Ньюкасл ❤️
Get in laddes
Paraguayo 100%
Grande migi
Miggy is a really good player but If he used his right foot more then yh…
Good job Newcastle United you play good this game
Rewatching the highlights I’m actually very impressed all around at the chances we created this match. Miggy with a couple chances at goal set up by nice passing plays, Chris Woods run in and Joelintons missed header. Really loving the style of play we have been working on and can only see it getting better from here. HWTL!!
رائع ياشباب والمهم الحصول على الثلاث نقاط، الفريق كل يوم يثب انه خصمك قوي
وقادم بقوة إلى المراكز الأربع الأولى 👏
Absolutely fantastic… this is the base for the most successful period in the entire history of NUFC. Next season let's hear all the so called pundits who were doubting what has now happened at Newcastle. Really looking forward to The Toon challenging for major trophies and being able to reply to the "experts" by saying "you spineless bunch of jealous inepts look on this mighty work with wonder and awe"
Toon Toon Forever HWTL
Miggy should have had a hatrick in 1st half…
Almirón la mueve😎💪🏽
How on earth is this not a hand ball
Sensational. 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Cám ơn ! Hay lắm ạ
yaaaaaa!!!!!😏😏😏
saint maximin is a very class player
Grande Miguel !
Gracias por el buen fútbol ❤️