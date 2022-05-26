Could Newcastle WIN the Premier League BEFORE Man Utd? 🤔 | Saturday Social





SUBSCRIBE ►

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►

Statman Dave & Kyle Walker join Zac and Joe this week on Saturday Social. We take a look at 4 of the biggest trending topics on social media this week, including the proposed new Champions League format, Newcastle’s title chances, the fight for survival and Klopp’s new contract.

#SaturdaySocial #SkySports

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:

►SKY SPORTS:

►SKY SPORTS GOLF:



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis