How Eddie Howe FIXED Newcastle! | Explained

Steve Bruce was apperently a newcastle fan and preceded to be the one of our worst managers. Thank you Eddie
An absolutely awesome turnaround. It beggars belief. Special praise to the new manager and the new owners but all have played their part. We now have a club that the fans deserve. Well done everyone!
Eddie Howe is going to be the greatest English manager of all time when all is said and done.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiilErHWIfw&t=403s&ab_channel=FloBro ye i fixed it too
No club in the history of the EPL Has survived after zero wins in the 1st fourteen matches. NUFC. Could potentially finish the season in the top half of the league. That in its self is manager of the year, right there.. Coupled with several marque signings in the summer , I can see a Europa league place for Newcastle for 23/24 season and A decent shout for a domestic cup !! The Biggest sleeping Giant in world football is wide awake !! HWTL..
Maybe he could fix the owners Human Rights issues??
The caption is meant to be “how money fixed Newcastle “
Excellent analysis
5-0 lose to city is not fixing anything, yes we are playing better but then again how on earth could we play worse there was only 1 away and that's playing better or play in the championship 🤔
Wood £25m
Trippier £12m (2 apps)
Targett loan
Burn £13m
Bruno £40m
Credit to Eddie, the staff and team for what they have done this season. Guaranteed relegation with Bruce in charge. Howe wasn't my first choice but he took the job when others didn't want it. Fair play to him we looked a championship team. Excited to see who we sign and how we push on next season
They will be fighting for Europe next season no doubt
How is Hatem Ben Arfa doing In early April, Ben Arfa was suspended from the Lille squad after a heated altercation with manager Jocelyn Gourvennec following a 0–0 draw to Bordeaux.[141] Ben Arfa had reportedly criticised the way the team was set up, and told Gourvennec that "this isn't Guingamp", a team he formerly coached.[142] He later insulted Gourvennec and Lille president Olivier Létang in an Instagram story, calling them "twisted", a word used by Gourvennec earlier in the day.[141] Gourvennec admitted in a press conference that he had "never seen that in all [of his] career", referring to Ben Arfa's inappropriate behavior in the dressing room following the match.
I want Diego Carlos, Bissouma, Calvert Lewin, Raphinha next summer!!!!!! Mybe 2-3 more signings
he fixed them by getting loads of money lets be honest
Allan Campbell at Luton, exactly what they need trust me
Money is the reason they improved, take away the money and they'll be shit again
Bruno has been a huge addition to Newcastle too. The way he's managed to pull a good player out of Joelinton is honestly mind boggling
I wrongly assumed that Newcastle would be relegated… They went from last to 10th at the moment!! Impressive!!
This vid could've been 5 seconds long if you just said Answer: Saudi blood money.
It was a net outlay of only £50 million. Which interestingly enough was what they said they would spend leading in to January.
till opening and closing KA-CHING sounds intensify
‘The Howe’ I see what you did there, nice work 😉 lol
Look out you ''Top Dogs'' there will be a new Kid on the Block. Not next season but the following season.
Eddie howe is the most underrated Manger
He couldn't have easily managed a top 4 team
He spent a lot of money, which always helps.
I heard rumour of Pogba for Mags. No one would benefit from him in their dressing room.
Gotta add that the fans have been a huge help getting behind the once struggling toons in helping push the lads to victory ✌️
Some Premier League teams have spent ££hundreds of millions without the sea-change observed since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle. It was no accident that took Bournemouth from nowhere to the PL. Neither was it an accident that Bournemouth dropped out of the PL once the team stopped behaving as a team, when new players came in.
Manchester United are a brilliant example of a team that begins to believe they are more important than ANY manager.
Are any Newcastle players afraid of losing face or position if they don't perform? The current performances of other PL teams and individuals suggests that this is not part of the player perspective.
IF my GUARANTEED WEEKLY WAGE was 5 – 10 TIMES the national average ANNUAL INCOME, how committed would I be to a continuous physical high performance level?
I think he has done an incredible job at my beloved Newcastle United. As for summer signings, i'm a big fan of Brazilian football culture and the players it produces. There is room for one or two more in the squad. Either already established premier league names such as Richarlison from Everton, Gabriel Jesus Man City and Emerson Royal Tottenham. And/Or one of the emerging stars such as my personal pick Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo.on loan from Santos. He did not do well at Inter but has come on, leaps and bounds since. A flamboyant and strong goal machine.
step one allow arabs to buy your club
I would think getting rid of good ole boy Steve Bruce helped a lot!
90 million of quality players .
Having a clue what he was doing…
Joelintin krafth shelvey amazing..
Hahahahhaaaa 9th in the league going into May!
King Eddie!!!!!
Eddie is the best thing to happen to us since sir Bobby
££££££££££££££. 😆
How are you calling Shelvey bad he put in several great passes every game?
Any player around will play hard and try hard for this man…
How on Earth has Joe Linton become one of the best Ball Winning midfielders in Europe. Just baffling
Just add lawandowski n rudigor and champions league football is guaranteed
A month later and even closer to 9th than 18th, we are 9th.
The whole atmosphere of the club has been changed, it's not just down to eddie howe,although he has done a fantastic job and his signings have brought a new sense of hope.
Having owners that actually CARE about the club has made the world of difference. for years under ashley there was an ambiance of despair and neglect,and that filtered down to the players,and also the fans…it wouldn't have changed even if ashley got his chequebook out…to him it was just a business
Now, you have people in charge that not only see potential and ambition, but are making their presence felt as fellow supporters.Good to see.
If new owners will give another 200 million to howe (sign at least 6 more players)newcastle united definitely is going to be in top 4 highly likely. European 🇪🇺 spot (top7) definitely next year.
Keep up the good job!