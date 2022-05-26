How Eddie Howe FIXED Newcastle! | Explained



44 comentarios en "How Eddie Howe FIXED Newcastle! | Explained

  1. Kye Stevens

    Steve Bruce was apperently a newcastle fan and preceded to be the one of our worst managers. Thank you Eddie

  2. Andy H

    An absolutely awesome turnaround. It beggars belief. Special praise to the new manager and the new owners but all have played their part. We now have a club that the fans deserve. Well done everyone!

  5. The 11 meters D.X. Channel.

    No club in the history of the EPL Has survived after zero wins in the 1st fourteen matches. NUFC. Could potentially finish the season in the top half of the league. That in its self is manager of the year, right there.. Coupled with several marque signings in the summer , I can see a Europa league place for Newcastle for 23/24 season and A decent shout for a domestic cup !! The Biggest sleeping Giant in world football is wide awake !! HWTL..

  9. Paulo Gouveia

    5-0 lose to city is not fixing anything, yes we are playing better but then again how on earth could we play worse there was only 1 away and that's playing better or play in the championship 🤔

  11. Chris Collins

    Credit to Eddie, the staff and team for what they have done this season. Guaranteed relegation with Bruce in charge. Howe wasn't my first choice but he took the job when others didn't want it. Fair play to him we looked a championship team. Excited to see who we sign and how we push on next season

  13. Norman Longstaff

    How is Hatem Ben Arfa doing In early April, Ben Arfa was suspended from the Lille squad after a heated altercation with manager Jocelyn Gourvennec following a 0–0 draw to Bordeaux.[141] Ben Arfa had reportedly criticised the way the team was set up, and told Gourvennec that "this isn't Guingamp", a team he formerly coached.[142] He later insulted Gourvennec and Lille president Olivier Létang in an Instagram story, calling them "twisted", a word used by Gourvennec earlier in the day.[141] Gourvennec admitted in a press conference that he had "never seen that in all [of his] career", referring to Ben Arfa's inappropriate behavior in the dressing room following the match.

  18. Josh More

    Bruno has been a huge addition to Newcastle too. The way he's managed to pull a good player out of Joelinton is honestly mind boggling

  19. Ant Soprano

    I wrongly assumed that Newcastle would be relegated… They went from last to 10th at the moment!! Impressive!!

  21. Bill Ashby

    It was a net outlay of only £50 million. Which interestingly enough was what they said they would spend leading in to January.

  24. robert fletcher

    Look out you ''Top Dogs'' there will be a new Kid on the Block. Not next season but the following season.

  28. Mooseloose Furry

    Gotta add that the fans have been a huge help getting behind the once struggling toons in helping push the lads to victory ✌️

  29. Jude Warner

    Some Premier League teams have spent ££hundreds of millions without the sea-change observed since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle. It was no accident that took Bournemouth from nowhere to the PL. Neither was it an accident that Bournemouth dropped out of the PL once the team stopped behaving as a team, when new players came in.
    Manchester United are a brilliant example of a team that begins to believe they are more important than ANY manager.
    Are any Newcastle players afraid of losing face or position if they don't perform? The current performances of other PL teams and individuals suggests that this is not part of the player perspective.
    IF my GUARANTEED WEEKLY WAGE was 5 – 10 TIMES the national average ANNUAL INCOME, how committed would I be to a continuous physical high performance level?

  30. Gus Gone

    I think he has done an incredible job at my beloved Newcastle United. As for summer signings, i'm a big fan of Brazilian football culture and the players it produces. There is room for one or two more in the squad. Either already established premier league names such as Richarlison from Everton, Gabriel Jesus Man City and Emerson Royal Tottenham. And/Or one of the emerging stars such as my personal pick Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo.on loan from Santos. He did not do well at Inter but has come on, leaps and bounds since. A flamboyant and strong goal machine.

  42. BigMac N Tings74

    The whole atmosphere of the club has been changed, it's not just down to eddie howe,although he has done a fantastic job and his signings have brought a new sense of hope.
    Having owners that actually CARE about the club has made the world of difference. for years under ashley there was an ambiance of despair and neglect,and that filtered down to the players,and also the fans…it wouldn't have changed even if ashley got his chequebook out…to him it was just a business
    Now, you have people in charge that not only see potential and ambition, but are making their presence felt as fellow supporters.Good to see.

  43. Cenk Korel

    If new owners will give another 200 million to howe (sign at least 6 more players)newcastle united definitely is going to be in top 4 highly likely. European 🇪🇺 spot (top7) definitely next year.

