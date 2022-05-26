Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road!
From Kenya…Newcastle has among the best accurate passing moves in EPL!
🇸🇦🇸🇦♥️
What a chip by Bruno
Winning against city is as good as being a champion lads . Let's do it , let's win it
Murphy is my hero
I really hope Bruno doesn't go to real Madrid he is a world class player and will do amazing things here
Longstaff should be playing Rugby League would have been a great field goal.
My advice to Newcastle United,Don't buy any ManUtd Players.
Brazil should also consider Joelinto
I saw joelinto since from the start he is going well
Is there going to be a Match Cam vid of the Norwich City match?
I am Saudi and I love Newcastle from The Shirar shots and now I feel that it is belonging I will visit you soon and be happy together
This is a great result. Sean Longstaff is a nice bloke but he is not good enough for Newcastle going forwards.
I love Newcastle united ❤️❤️❤️❤️💪💪💪
Я фанат Ньюкасла,с города Снежное Донецкая обл. ДНР,чтоб вы понимали и здесь есть фаны Ньюкасла.
Let's beat Arsenal next. Just have to weather Liverpool and City. We'll have to get used to losing for a couple of weeks.
I think Howe has done an incredible job at my beloved Newcastle United. As for summer signings, i'm a big fan of Brazilian football culture and the players it produces. There is room for one or two more in the squad. Either already established premier league names such as Richarlison from Everton, Gabriel Jesus Man City and Emerson Royal Tottenham. And/Or one of the emerging stars such as my personal pick Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo.on loan from Santos. He did not do well at Inter but has come on, leaps and bounds since. A flamboyant and strong goal machine.
I liked the way saint maximini played easy and created more chances for the rest
I enjoy watching Newcastle under Eddie Howe
Fantastic goal by Joelinton wow
Get in!
Proud to be NUFC fan, we will win everything together ..
Love and support from Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
Liverpool gone lost the premier L title to Newcastle
🇧🇷❤
Outstanding from the lads yet again. I've been impressed by Krafth the last few games. Roll on the next few years
BRASIL 🤘🏼🇧🇷💚💛
Saudi newspapers are talking about the summer transfers, which will be the strongest in Newcastle
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🦾
Anyone who follows up Murphy's shot will always get a goal. That guy is a goalpost merchant. Big joe saw murphys scuffed shot and realized that had he followed the shot he would have got a goal. He did that the next time and got a goal, cudve had a hatrick!
Eddie Howe deserves alot of praise for what he has done. Much better coach than Ralf Ranghick or even Arteta.
مبروك الفوز في هذه المباراة
Fantastic team ⚫⚪