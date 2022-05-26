Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



10 minutes of highlights from Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road!

32 comentarios en “Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

  12. واحد وواحد

    I am Saudi and I love Newcastle from The Shirar shots and now I feel that it is belonging I will visit you soon and be happy together

  13. James Crosby

    This is a great result. Sean Longstaff is a nice bloke but he is not good enough for Newcastle going forwards.

  15. Дюкс Дюкс

    Я фанат Ньюкасла,с города Снежное Донецкая обл. ДНР,чтоб вы понимали и здесь есть фаны Ньюкасла.

  16. Brendan A. MacWade

    Let's beat Arsenal next. Just have to weather Liverpool and City. We'll have to get used to losing for a couple of weeks.

  17. Gus Gone

    I think Howe has done an incredible job at my beloved Newcastle United. As for summer signings, i'm a big fan of Brazilian football culture and the players it produces. There is room for one or two more in the squad. Either already established premier league names such as Richarlison from Everton, Gabriel Jesus Man City and Emerson Royal Tottenham. And/Or one of the emerging stars such as my personal pick Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo.on loan from Santos. He did not do well at Inter but has come on, leaps and bounds since. A flamboyant and strong goal machine.

  25. Elliot Hughes

    Outstanding from the lads yet again. I've been impressed by Krafth the last few games. Roll on the next few years

  27. احمدوفف الروسسي IYI

    Saudi newspapers are talking about the summer transfers, which will be the strongest in Newcastle

  29. Subramaniam Palghat Balasubramanian

    Anyone who follows up Murphy's shot will always get a goal. That guy is a goalpost merchant. Big joe saw murphys scuffed shot and realized that had he followed the shot he would have got a goal. He did that the next time and got a goal, cudve had a hatrick!

  30. Jacob Field

    Eddie Howe deserves alot of praise for what he has done. Much better coach than Ralf Ranghick or even Arteta.

