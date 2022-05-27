Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0 | Premier League Highlights

Kieran Trippier scored the only goal as Newcastle United defeat Aston Villa 1-0 at St. James’ Park.
Trippier. Two goals in free kicks in two consecutive matches. Locks-in safety for Newcastle. Fractures foot. Takes a bow. I cannot wait to see this lad back in action on August 6.
Trippier will miss Dan's breast.
I were there xd
Tahun depan city bakal punya pesaing yg layak.yaitu newcastle
CHANGE LOGO, STADIUM, COACH AND MEDIA TEAM NU.
used to be a fan but now i hope the prem kicks out all dodgy foreign owners. Russians and Saudis to start with.
Toon toon black n white army 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
It's only the beginning. What distinguishes Newcastle from the rest of the other clubs are the fans. You can imagine that their club is now at the bottom of the table. Watch the madness and enthusiasm.
Brilliant best player we have bought
⚫⚪
T_T Trippier
Brown Beckham
I love Newcastle United ❤️❤️
Trippier is a savior for nufc.
Greetings from a Benfica fan
Been a fan of Newcastle ever since we played them in the Europa League, such a fun team to watch back in the day.
Considering all the shortcomings you've had in recent years I must say I am really stoked to see the Geordies' club strive and suceed.
Hope our clubs can meet again, hopefully in a Champions League clash this time around. <== saya setuju 🙂
Trippier is such a threat when it comes to free kicks. He is on fire and he is doing so well for Newcastle already. I think he is a great signing and I wish him all the best at his new club 🙂
Great game, not only loving Trippier, Burn and Wood, loving Joealinton even more
You could almost tell the difference in the team when Trippier is on and off the pitch. He’s simply a cut above the rest. <== saya setuju 🙂
Big love for Newcastle from saudi arabia. We cheer for you guys 🇸🇦
lumayan buat modal
Trippier got some giant team mates. Happy to see him smiling!
TOON ARMY IN THE MARCH…
Newcastle is investing a lot. I never had a Newcastle notification. . Well… Cheers guys. Time to wake up this great club. YNWA
Yep good job
make it habits lads
Greetings from the Pogoń Szczecin fan. Fight Newcastle. I hope my two favorite clubs will meet in the Champions League soon. I have been a fan of Pogoń since 1993 and Newcastle since 1995. I am a fan and I believe it will be so. Fight, train, 🔵🔴Pogoń Szczecin🔵🔴 and ⚫⚪Newcastle United⚫⚪ must rule.
A love seeing the whole team sprint after trippier when it hit the back of the net, proper teammates❤️
RIP JAMAL KHAAHOGGI JOURNALIST
Good lest go Newcastle united
Rags to riches that's to Muslim blood money.
fantastic …..
No one is talking about how Eddie has changed the atmosphere.
I can’t imagine united didn’t sign this lad
The thing with trippier and coutinho was no matter how much people kept hyping them up I never thought they'd be able to deliver instantly for their clubs, pure class.. <== saya setuju 🙂
fix your audio guys
No need for shelvey these days tripiar is there to convert the free kicks
Buy a good keeper, a solid CB and CDM. This team is set for top 10 finish. The service the strikers are getting is really what people like lukaku would crave for. Just work abit more on defence and you're set.
Not a Newcastle fan. But we want to see you guys up there
Gonna miss Trippier 😢
I feel sad we did not take him
And the rise of Newcastle is on course.
It was unimaginable five months ago that this club would achieve three wins in a row, this is really the new era 🖤 <== saya setuju 🙂
