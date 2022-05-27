Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0 | Premier League Highlights



Kieran Trippier scored the only goal as Newcastle United defeat Aston Villa 1-0 at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

45 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0 | Premier League Highlights

  1. Brendan A. MacWade

    Trippier. Two goals in free kicks in two consecutive matches. Locks-in safety for Newcastle. Fractures foot. Takes a bow. I cannot wait to see this lad back in action on August 6.

  6. James Richard Baillie

    used to be a fan but now i hope the prem kicks out all dodgy foreign owners. Russians and Saudis to start with.

  8. XZOI 77

    It's only the beginning. What distinguishes Newcastle from the rest of the other clubs are the fans. You can imagine that their club is now at the bottom of the table. Watch the madness and enthusiasm.

  16. Mario Semien

    Greetings from a Benfica fan

    Been a fan of Newcastle ever since we played them in the Europa League, such a fun team to watch back in the day.
    Considering all the shortcomings you've had in recent years I must say I am really stoked to see the Geordies' club strive and suceed.

    Hope our clubs can meet again, hopefully in a Champions League clash this time around. <== saya setuju 🙂

  17. MadGaming TV

    Trippier is such a threat when it comes to free kicks. He is on fire and he is doing so well for Newcastle already. I think he is a great signing and I wish him all the best at his new club 🙂

  18. Augusta Olsin

    Greetings from a Benfica fan

    Been a fan of Newcastle ever since we played them in the Europa League, such a fun team to watch back in the day.
    Considering all the shortcomings you've had in recent years I must say I am really stoked to see the Geordies' club strive and suceed.

    Hope our clubs can meet again, hopefully in a Champions League clash this time around. <== saya setuju 🙂

  20. Raymundo Gift

    Greetings from a Benfica fan

    Been a fan of Newcastle ever since we played them in the Europa League, such a fun team to watch back in the day.
    Considering all the shortcomings you've had in recent years I must say I am really stoked to see the Geordies' club strive and suceed.

    Hope our clubs can meet again, hopefully in a Champions League clash this time around. <== saya setuju 🙂

  21. Christin Murdick

    You could almost tell the difference in the team when Trippier is on and off the pitch. He’s simply a cut above the rest. <== saya setuju 🙂

  27. Ivan Mad Vejarano

    Newcastle is investing a lot. I never had a Newcastle notification. . Well… Cheers guys. Time to wake up this great club. YNWA

  29. NzNŚGnMRwPWC

    Greetings from the Pogoń Szczecin fan. Fight Newcastle. I hope my two favorite clubs will meet in the Champions League soon. I have been a fan of Pogoń since 1993 and Newcastle since 1995. I am a fan and I believe it will be so. Fight, train, 🔵🔴Pogoń Szczecin🔵🔴 and ⚫⚪Newcastle United⚫⚪ must rule.

  30. Kyle Bryden

    A love seeing the whole team sprint after trippier when it hit the back of the net, proper teammates❤️

  37. Gala Kuretich

    The thing with trippier and coutinho was no matter how much people kept hyping them up I never thought they'd be able to deliver instantly for their clubs, pure class.. <== saya setuju 🙂

  40. Navin T

    Buy a good keeper, a solid CB and CDM. This team is set for top 10 finish. The service the strikers are getting is really what people like lukaku would crave for. Just work abit more on defence and you're set.

    Not a Newcastle fan. But we want to see you guys up there

  44. Kelly Bourgoin

    It was unimaginable five months ago that this club would achieve three wins in a row, this is really the new era 🖤 <== saya setuju 🙂

  45. Walter Hoovler

    The thing with trippier and coutinho was no matter how much people kept hyping them up I never thought they'd be able to deliver instantly for their clubs, pure class.. <== saya setuju 🙂

Los comentarios están cerrados.