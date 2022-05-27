Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | Premier League Highlights | Bruno Guimarães at the double!





The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 last-gasp win against Leicester City.

Bruno Guimarães scored a 95th minute winner for the Magpies!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.