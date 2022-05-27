Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | Premier League Highlights | Bruno Guimarães at the double!

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 2-1 last-gasp win against Leicester City.
Bruno Guimarães scored a 95th minute winner for the Magpies!
We don't talk about the other Bruno lol
Petrol what can do
I am not a Newcastle fan but atmosphere at St James Park is unmatched.What a fantastic job Eddie Howe has done,complete transformation,from bottom 3 to 9th and attractive football that they are playing,wow!👏👏👏
New castle united the new the big 5 england premier league
best bruno ins in the league???. lol 😅
good job newcastle…this is the fact about good manager without big name…lucky for magpies get eddy when actually he's only third choice after stevie and frank rejected the offer…can not imagine if frank there and we can see what happen in goodison park now from bad to worst…steve its ok for villa so far…but howe do incredible job… save from relegation now officially…next season european league main goal…
I love to see Favre playing his best football, and if his mind his right, he'll probably have a fine season. -Ron Jaworski
World cup see it that man magic
Oil power💪💪💪💪💪💪
Expecting epl trophy nxt season
Super brunoooooo
What a goal. That last chance run, Targett with the pass, Willock sprinting down the wing, Joelinton getting rugby tackled, Bruno with the diving header, the beautiful game. HWTL ⚫️⚪️
It's just a shamed if Newcastle lose against this low class team, of course Newcastle can win this match easily because that low class primary skill is a martial art 🤦♂️🤣 1:34
Kudos to Eddie Howe as well!
talk about willock
Joe willock needs more love. Underrated.
🏆
👏👏👏
Middle
why man u did not sign gumares