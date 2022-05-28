Amanda Staveley comes on the pitch at half-time vs Arsenal!



At half-time during the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Arsenal, the new batch of kids who have joined the Newcastle United u9’s came on to the pitch, and they were joined by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad.

30 comentarios en “Amanda Staveley comes on the pitch at half-time vs Arsenal!

  2. Paul Gardner

    Wow this brings tears to my eyes to see the passion our new owners have for the team and us the fans, new beginnings.

  5. Neil Brown

    Jose Mourinho one day will come to this Club win them Trophy's Fans have been waiting a long time 1986 87 season Newcastle Came second. Bring in the Special One He got Roma into a Final. Newcastle Fans Dream Make that Dream Come true.. Big Club to see them half way up table Deserve Better. Fans want Cups Trophy's Compete For UEFA Champions League

  8. Kadzaha Nkalanga

    Your club is absolutely rocking.
    Next season let’s make sure Arsenal comes nowhere near the European spots.
    Go Magpies

  9. Scott Kirkland

    Just to think up untill Christmas I was sure we were going to be relegated, Eddie Howe has done an amazing job.

  12. Steven Monaghan

    Thank you for sticking with it and believing Amanda for having the vision to see you now have the honour ..!! Run with it and you will exceed your wildest dreams
    This Is a mighty town

  13. thomas pearson

    Is this the new horizon of Newcastle United from the ashes of the past 14 years of misery. The colour I can see is silver..

  14. David Howard

    The lady who has started a football revolution, awoke a club reunited fans with its club and has give us hope, ambition and the opportunity to dare to dream 😀 Thank you

  16. roy theboy

    As a Spurs fan it great to see the change that is is happening at Newcastle, fantastic fans who support their club through thick & thin, they deserve better times ahead!

  18. guderrin

    Is this real life? Is this our actually owners 🙂 I fucking love that woman, god bless her and her family.

  23. YNWA

    Grounds man's face when shes walking around with the heels on 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you can even see the holes she's leaving in the grass as she walks by

  25. Jim Fell

    Absolutely brilliant, we finally have owners who get us, ok Hall was good but now we have open horizons, lets get them a statue!!!!

