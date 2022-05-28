Amanda Staveley comes on the pitch at half-time vs Arsenal!





At half-time during the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Arsenal, the new batch of kids who have joined the Newcastle United u9’s came on to the pitch, and they were joined by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad.

Become a YouTube member:

Join our free Facebook group:

Amazon NUFC shop:

Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com

30 day free Amazon Prime:

Amazon Audible:

3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:

Sign up for Amazon Business:

Sign up for Amazon music:

Podcast on Twitter:

Website:

Twitter:

Facebook:

NFTV Extra:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.