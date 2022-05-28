Amanda Staveley comes on the pitch at half-time vs Arsenal!

At half-time during the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Arsenal, the new batch of kids who have joined the Newcastle United u9’s came on to the pitch, and they were joined by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad.
Become a YouTube member:
Join our free Facebook group:
Amazon NUFC shop:
Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com
30 day free Amazon Prime:
Amazon Audible:
3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:
Sign up for Amazon Business:
Sign up for Amazon music:
Podcast on Twitter:
Website:
Twitter:
Facebook:
NFTV Extra:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Cringeworthy haha
Wow this brings tears to my eyes to see the passion our new owners have for the team and us the fans, new beginnings.
She should not have done that at half time. Why not wait till the final whistle?
She is wonderful
Jose Mourinho one day will come to this Club win them Trophy's Fans have been waiting a long time 1986 87 season Newcastle Came second. Bring in the Special One He got Roma into a Final. Newcastle Fans Dream Make that Dream Come true.. Big Club to see them half way up table Deserve Better. Fans want Cups Trophy's Compete For UEFA Champions League
Nothing better than that juicey oil money
When ever did Ashley do that
I've got goosebumps 🤗
Your club is absolutely rocking.
Next season let’s make sure Arsenal comes nowhere near the European spots.
Go Magpies
Just to think up untill Christmas I was sure we were going to be relegated, Eddie Howe has done an amazing job.
Funking amazing 👏
❤❤❤
Thank you for sticking with it and believing Amanda for having the vision to see you now have the honour ..!! Run with it and you will exceed your wildest dreams
This Is a mighty town
Is this the new horizon of Newcastle United from the ashes of the past 14 years of misery. The colour I can see is silver..
The lady who has started a football revolution, awoke a club reunited fans with its club and has give us hope, ambition and the opportunity to dare to dream 😀 Thank you
I realy hope we have the white and green away kit to stick it in everyone's faces htl
As a Spurs fan it great to see the change that is is happening at Newcastle, fantastic fans who support their club through thick & thin, they deserve better times ahead!
Princess of the North-East is our Amanda.
Is this real life? Is this our actually owners 🙂 I fucking love that woman, god bless her and her family.
Amazing man !!!
Arsenal got smoked
Newcastle will be a difficult place to play next season and many of the so called top 6 are worried. 😁
Oil club
Grounds man's face when shes walking around with the heels on 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you can even see the holes she's leaving in the grass as she walks by
Pure class
Absolutely brilliant, we finally have owners who get us, ok Hall was good but now we have open horizons, lets get them a statue!!!!
Brillllliant Man
Hilarious shade of green there.. elite shithousery.. keep up the great work..
They did a good job I have to say
New Angel of the North
Hello delia