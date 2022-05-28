Newcastle United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves at St. James’ Park.
Chris Wood grabbed the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.
I have Chris Wood in my Fifa Mobile 22 ovr 92 (plus i train him)
I would keep miggy for another years tbh
Penalty was Hollywood action. Why referee did not check the Video .
God I hate VAR!! A goal can never be fully celebrated again….
Man Bruno pass wtfffff
Dive
Eddie Howe's team undoubtedly deserves a place in the Premier League with their work!
Owners celebrating with the fans,love it:)
Q crack Almirón
Wood was exquisite. What a player
Golazo el primer gol.. Lástima que lo anularan.. Miguel Almirón que bueno es..! La dupla Basiguaya
Wish howe would have a word with ASM, the overlaps by target are ignored and his release of the ball is constantly mistimed for self indulgence. Hope Fraser is fit to play wide left soon, need a right winger and 2 prolific goal getters in the summer
Howay the lads🔥
That almiron pass was disgusting
Through ball to Bruno sooner would have had 2nd goal. This team is growing and will get better, put my bottom dollar on that.
ASM passed the ball!! He listens! Great game yall!
Almirón 😍
great win .. we can finish 10th
Important win especially after the last bad defeat. Wood was very good at both taking the penalty and scoring it with great composure ⚽👍🏻
Got to agree with a few on here. Wood was very very good last night but i cant say i feel like he has been before last night. ASM feels like a shadow of the player he once was. So many times he ran and ran and…. either gave the ball away or fell over.
Weldon wood. New Zeakander's are proud of you.
Fair play to Woody for such a good penalty, big pressure in front of the Gallowgate and he delivered.
Wood,Wilson 2 strikers,4-4-2, or 4-3-1-2 ,1 being Bruno,beware premier league teams
Almiron the Best playera to Newcastle
Сороки лучшие
Nice dive chris wood well done for oscar winning performace
Great performance by Newcastle 💜💜💜 . Wood played phenomenal Football in winning cause 👍👍👍.
viva las urracas!!!
Watching ASM in this match is so frustrating. he got the talent, but hold the ball too much.
3 poin krusial bagi NUFC demi bertahan d EPL
Fair play Wood he was an absolute monster this game
Ok boss
Who are the commentators on this channel?
It's always a pleasure watching owners celebrating passionately 🤟
Sven Botman welcome to Newcastle is what I can’t wait to see
Wood was unreal last night. Holds play up brilliantly . Sets up chances! He’s great
Our problem is to start playing consistently for 90 minutes rather than just 45. Great results last night mind. Wolves are brilliant this season so big result for us.
Castore derby
wood was amazing
The last loss at St James' Park was against Cambridge
St.Maximin you beauty, Man Utd will come for you in the summer
GGMU
wow Newcastle's counter is fast and furious! just wow!
Man wow the atmosphere 😍
That wasn't a pen lmao
ดีใจมากๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ล
นะค่ะ
I love when wood puts it in, but i love more when the owners celebrate the goal with the fans. That is pure dedication n very supportive owners there.
TOON TOON