Newcastle United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves at St. James’ Park.

Chris Wood grabbed the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

47 comentarios en "Newcastle United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 | Premier League Highlights

  12. maggot drowner

    Wish howe would have a word with ASM, the overlaps by target are ignored and his release of the ball is constantly mistimed for self indulgence. Hope Fraser is fit to play wide left soon, need a right winger and 2 prolific goal getters in the summer

  15. Rob

    Through ball to Bruno sooner would have had 2nd goal. This team is growing and will get better, put my bottom dollar on that.

  19. LucSol

    Important win especially after the last bad defeat. Wood was very good at both taking the penalty and scoring it with great composure ⚽👍🏻

  20. jooms mahooloo

    Got to agree with a few on here. Wood was very very good last night but i cant say i feel like he has been before last night. ASM feels like a shadow of the player he once was. So many times he ran and ran and…. either gave the ball away or fell over.

  22. Christopher Davis

    Fair play to Woody for such a good penalty, big pressure in front of the Gallowgate and he delivered.

  27. hassam saqib lodhi

    Great performance by Newcastle 💜💜💜 . Wood played phenomenal Football in winning cause 👍👍👍.

  37. Kyle Kennedy

    Our problem is to start playing consistently for 90 minutes rather than just 45. Great results last night mind. Wolves are brilliant this season so big result for us.

  45. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ดีใจมากๆนะค่ะทีมนิวคาสเซิ่ล
    นะค่ะ

  46. Mohd Yazid

    I love when wood puts it in, but i love more when the owners celebrate the goal with the fans. That is pure dedication n very supportive owners there.

