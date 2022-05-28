Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights of Newcastle United’s dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester City at St. James’ Park.
ิิ👍 🇧🇷ตั้งแต่ทีมนิวคาสเซินมี บูรโน่ มาเล่นในทีมอีกคนทําให้ทีมยิงแกร่งไปอีกมากเลยแล้วเขาก็เป็นนักเตะที่เล่นดีอีกด้วย จะว่าทุกนัดก็ว่าได้
Reading what kieran trippier has to say today if i was eddie i'd make him captain next season and when he retires i'd give him a coaching job– no bullshit telling it like it is, all the fans know we need to hit the ground running next season get the players eddie wants in early and the fight starts from the very first game of the season and you know what for the first time in years im really looking forward to next season
Well done Magpies 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻, Keep going
Salah satu penantang di big six tahun depan🎉…
Semangat terus buat NewCastle❤United 💪
Bruno Fernandes isnt even the best Bruno in the league anymore 🤡
نادي الوطن💙💙💙
Brazil & england ❤Newcastle 🏴🇧🇷⚫⚪
New Add Player
Torino CB Gleison Bremer
Lyon Amf Lucas Paquta
Marseille Cmf Gerson
Ajax Rwf Antony
Porto Cf Evanilson
Lb Arana
انا اعشق نيوكاسل 😍
ยอมรับนิวได้บลูโน่ คุ้มกลับการที่จ่ายเงินไป ชอบครับ From thailand🇹🇭➡️🇧🇷
#BlackCatsRule
THATS WHAT I TRY TO TEACH ALL TEAMS …….ESPECIALLY MINE WESTHAM….FIGHTINGSPIRIT IS ALL…..WELL DONE RESPECT FROM DEUTSCHLAND
The pace in this Newcastle side Jesus Christ, looked like Leicester was jogging 😂 <== saya setuju 🙂
Great gool
I for one have sent dozens of emails to the Vatican to ensure Eddie Howe is considered for a sainthood. He's transformed that team. If someone told me in October 21 that Newcastle would be pushing for top 10 season finish I'd have laughed.
A squad full of similar quality and we will be the team to beat TOON TOON
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
7:32/8:17
I hope you beat Liverpool for me
That movement from Gayle to lure the defender away for the winner, subllme
when its a Newcastle win we get a 10 minutes long highlight lol
Like Almirón 🇵🇾🏴🏳️
Nosotros de Paraguay Estamos muy Orgullosos de Miguel Almiron!!!!🇵🇾🇵🇾🇵🇾Vamos Newcastle!!!
People say Saint Maximin never passes the ball and the gesture he makes at 8:19 shows us exactly why. He looks at Miggy as if to say well do something because ive got 4 players on me here with nowhere to put it. He never has options when he's on an attack so no wonder he tries to take on the world and shoot at every chance he gets because half the time it's the only option he has. He gets too much grief IMO
Black lives matter 👌
Best Bruno in the league by far I'm a United fan
we desperately need a top striker.go for benfica.s numez.offer him double what hes on
04:45 Keeper using feet as hands; I'll stop there.
Haway the lads…The time has come for Newcastle to be back
Glad to see bruno's performance.. Seems like it was bruno's day..