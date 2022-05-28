Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Extended highlights of Newcastle United’s dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester City at St. James’ Park.

  1. ปี สกีเลยอะ

    ิิ👍 🇧🇷ตั้งแต่ทีมนิวคาสเซินมี บูรโน่ มาเล่นในทีมอีกคนทําให้ทีมยิงแกร่งไปอีกมากเลยแล้วเขาก็เป็นนักเตะที่เล่นดีอีกด้วย จะว่าทุกนัดก็ว่าได้

  2. Kim Gaffney

    Reading what kieran trippier has to say today if i was eddie i'd make him captain next season and when he retires i'd give him a coaching job– no bullshit telling it like it is, all the fans know we need to hit the ground running next season get the players eddie wants in early and the fight starts from the very first game of the season and you know what for the first time in years im really looking forward to next season

  4. اَحْمَد فَوْزِيَان

    Salah satu penantang di big six tahun depan🎉…
    Semangat terus buat NewCastle❤United 💪

  8. Z A R A ༆ L E E

    New Add Player
    Torino CB Gleison Bremer
    Lyon Amf Lucas Paquta
    Marseille Cmf Gerson
    Ajax Rwf Antony
    Porto Cf Evanilson
    Lb Arana

  10. Anek Jiamton

    ยอมรับนิวได้บลูโน่ คุ้มกลับการที่จ่ายเงินไป ชอบครับ From thailand🇹🇭➡️🇧🇷

  12. PARCIVAL VON DADA

    THATS WHAT I TRY TO TEACH ALL TEAMS …….ESPECIALLY MINE WESTHAM….FIGHTINGSPIRIT IS ALL…..WELL DONE RESPECT FROM DEUTSCHLAND

  13. Leisa Rajas

    The pace in this Newcastle side Jesus Christ, looked like Leicester was jogging 😂 <== saya setuju 🙂

  15. Shaun Brennan

    I for one have sent dozens of emails to the Vatican to ensure Eddie Howe is considered for a sainthood. He's transformed that team. If someone told me in October 21 that Newcastle would be pushing for top 10 season finish I'd have laughed.

  23. Robert Balbuena

    Nosotros de Paraguay Estamos muy Orgullosos de Miguel Almiron!!!!🇵🇾🇵🇾🇵🇾Vamos Newcastle!!!

  24. Savage

    People say Saint Maximin never passes the ball and the gesture he makes at 8:19 shows us exactly why. He looks at Miggy as if to say well do something because ive got 4 players on me here with nowhere to put it. He never has options when he's on an attack so no wonder he tries to take on the world and shoot at every chance he gets because half the time it's the only option he has. He gets too much grief IMO

  28. Izawaqa Namuri

