Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.

30 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights

  3. Desmond Jyrwa

    From this day onwards I declare myself a Newcastle united supporter. I can't die young from supporting man united. This is the only united and the only bruno I know. Others are fake 🤣

  7. Raye Salzwedel

    the "money" thing is not even started yet. But this team has improve like hell. Congrats for all around NUFC, this season finish in middle table, maybe top 4 next season, who know <== saya setuju 🙂

  9. Graciela Ruiz diaz

    Ese salto y abrazo con los hinchas es todo lo que está bien en este mundo ya sabes miguelito kapo !! Napoleón y el gallinero te espera ❤️🤍♥️🤍😜🤗

  12. Colin Robson

    Brilliant pass from Bruno followed by great push through and beautiful goal. Well done the whole team again. Win after win without a goal scoring cf is incredible.

  25. Ryu Arsyad

    Yes, we're save now!
    Can't wait for the next season..I'm sure our team will be a good contender for big six! Go NUFC!!!

  27. Shoobbie C

    Didn’t they won 2-0 just a few days ago? And that Almaron guy scored both goals? I think that’s his name…..

