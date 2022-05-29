Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park.
Uh🙌🏻🇵🇾
Who's here after it was considered the goal of the month
From this day onwards I declare myself a Newcastle united supporter. I can't die young from supporting man united. This is the only united and the only bruno I know. Others are fake 🤣
رائع نيوكاسل 🇸🇦🇸🇦❤
미쳣다 리그 11위 믿기지않는다. 매그피로써 너무 기쁘당
congratulations for winning
the "money" thing is not even started yet. But this team has improve like hell. Congrats for all around NUFC, this season finish in middle table, maybe top 4 next season, who know <== saya setuju 🙂
Beautiful goal that him and the crowd going nuts just adds to it
Ese salto y abrazo con los hinchas es todo lo que está bien en este mundo ya sabes miguelito kapo !! Napoleón y el gallinero te espera ❤️🤍♥️🤍😜🤗
Newcastle fans around the world
Our time is coming
what a pass by bruno!
Brilliant pass from Bruno followed by great push through and beautiful goal. Well done the whole team again. Win after win without a goal scoring cf is incredible.
Bang Raditya Dika ngeri juga🔥
The video title did injustice to Almiron..What a goal
🤍❤🤍
Que grande Almiron con el escudo de river tatuado
Joeliton very God!
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦⚘⚘⚘👌👌👌gooooood
Let's go NUFC from 🇸🇦❤
🏆
👏👏👏
Make Newcastle FC great again😃
Need some transfert player intelligence
Golazo de Almirón, avy'a hendive che pojopy ndeveguarã🇵🇾
Yes, we're save now!
Can't wait for the next season..I'm sure our team will be a good contender for big six! Go NUFC!!!
Almigoat
Didn’t they won 2-0 just a few days ago? And that Almaron guy scored both goals? I think that’s his name…..
What a pass and what a goal for Miggy.Got to be a goal of the month candidate.He was so strong on that run.
Loved it
Almiron⚽ Goal of the Month