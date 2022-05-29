Save 5% Off FUT 22 Coins – Use Discount Code VIZEH at:
The Situation At Newcastle United
They forget we underspend over 3 years. Newcastle money is their own money. Not like man utd who are owned by Yanks who are buying it without spending a penny of their own money and remember USA still have the death penalty. Just thought I'd remind the hypocrites who go on about that issue. Plus Saudi don't give pedos the right to commit rape again and again.
Why is it only a crime if NEWCASTLE sign players ? The journalists say nothing when Man U spent more than Newcastle signed TOTALLY in January on ONE player?
EVERY season teams spend to get out of bother, or challenge. Yet the dumber rival fans believe the hypocritical ranting of national rags
We still have half a team from the side from Championship team of 2017, we HAD to buy in and strengthen. Ashley wouldn't
Even when winning promotion in 2017 the media (and the dumber rival fans) were screaming we'd spent a fortune – we had spent the THIRD highest amount (and still less than we'd SOLD on coming down) Aston Villa spent more – and it's not a coincidence that Villa keep cropping up as spent more (not mentioned by press while ranting at Newcastle) lower gates (but praised for "fantastic support" despite gaps in ground – while Newcastle FANS ARE attacked BY MEDIA !!!)Only disappointment for us was having to relegate Burnley on last day. But we're not Everton like they did in 80s won the league turned up wearing flip flops against cheating Coventry and Jimmy Hill and relegated Sunderland
Positive comment
Everton spent 76mill in January.
Another two bob wannabe TV star
respect
Im a newcastle fan and seriously… we don't care! 😉
I'm a newcastle fan and I love this video 😂
why do we have a transfer window if not for this very reason???!!
It's ridiculous for anyone to say NEWCASTLE ARE ALL ABOUT MONEY 💰. EVERTON HAVE SPENT MORE THAN LIVERPOOL OVER THE PAST 3 YEAR'S. NEWCASTLE SIGNED BRUNO. AND DIDN'T PLAY HIM FOR 6 GAMES. ALL BECAUSE EDDIE HOWE HAD THE ORIGINAL PLAYERS. PLAYING OUT OF THERE SKIN. TRIPPIER HAS BEEN OUT FOR THE PAST 2 MONTHS
Hope Burnley stay up ⬆️ as well.
We are going to smash it next season 👍🏻
I found it hilarious when Van de Beek rejected us over fears of being in a relegation battle.
Pure poetry in motion watching all this unfold from a vantage point above it for once 😂
As a Newcastle fan I was born in 1990 and grew up falling in love with keegan and the entertainers and for the last 14 years my beloved club has been going nowhere and fighting relegation season after season but now I finally feel our club is back and have a bright future people call is sports washing ect
.. but did anyone see our owner Amanda with the woman's team this Sunday she was sat on the floor in the team photo it's just amazing to be a toon fan again
I agree with you but it doesn’t change the fact Newcastle is now owned by the most corrupt and morally reprehensible country in the world. So naturally people won’t like their success and will point fingers where the normally wouldn’t.
The biggest improvement is the fitness of the team. Under Bruce they trained 3 days a week and were burned out by halftime. Now they chase everything down and keep up for the full 90.
Because of joelintons evolution and position switch he feels like a new signing
Great video thanks for your thoughts .toon fan from 1970 supermac was my hero all we want is to be able to roar on our team on the weekend I feel we have arrived with a great future. Great time for a bandwagon fan to get on
The signings we made in January were necessary signings bearing in mind the last time we signed a centre half before Dan burn was 2018 and let's face it we have been ran on a shoe string for so long. You can't stand still if you want to stay in the premier League. Eddie Howe needs to get massive credit for getting more out of players that were already there, remember Steve Bruce said he couldn't get any more out of them.
I am not a Newcastle fan but its true that newcastle are good because of the takeover money they got Necastle would still be shit if there was no takeover
We signed Wood for a few reasons.
1) Wilson had just gotten injured and we needed a striker – only other option in the squad was Gayle.
2) Howe wanted PL proven and experienced players (see Burn, Targett and Trippier). A player familiar with relegation battle pressure was also a bonus (as we saw cowards like Digne and Donny Van De Beek who didn't have the stomach for a relegation battle – turned out well for those fools!)
3) it potentially weakened a PL and relegation rival in Burnley in the process
4) there was a release clause – as we saw and learned, some clubs get greedy and mess around with the negotiations to get as much money as they can. A buy out clause meant the deal could be thrashed out quickly without back and forth time wasting.
We spent 80 Mill in 2015-16 only to get relegated. If everything was about how much money you spend, Everton would not be in a relegation scrap.
Finally someone making some sense, we have only brought in players really who were from other teams around us. With exception of Bruno and Trippier, Targett wasn’t even starting really at Villa, and Chris wood wasn’t a 20 goal a season striker anyway