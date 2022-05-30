Brentford 0 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

Goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock gave Newcastle United their fourth victory in five games.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Hola perros como andan bla bla bla flan
مبروووك نيوكاسل الى الامام ان شاءالله ناخذ كأس الدوري
Joelinton was due a goal and it couldn't have been a better one.
Joelinton was due a goal and it couldn't have been a better one.
Fabian Schar 🥵🥵🥵
Joelinton the demon in midfield!
السلام عليكم نتمنئ إلى النادي نيوكاسل النجاح
With money of the assassin Saudis is easy
Hey Newcastle sign me up I’m a young football player I’m training right now ⚡️ 💪
Just happy to see a team that gives a 100% every week I can't wait for Saturday in the gallowgate end
Good to see Newcastle getting back on track..they can easily finish in the top 10 <== saya setuju 🙂
Pray for Palestine. 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸
A great performance from newcastle united, joelinton,joe willock and all the team congratulations to eddie howe the magpies have been in very good form ever since he arrived also a very special congratulation to the real saudi PIF management for saving the black and white hopefully in the summer transfers more quality top level players are bought and I already have my suggestions:Goalkeeper=keylor navas or donnarumma,Centreback=koulibaly and virgil van dijk from liverpool,Midfielders=youri tielemans and Gavi from barcelona,Strikers=robert Lewandowski and lautaro martinez from inter milan with these great players the big six in the premier league should watch out cause we're coming for the top 4 and the uefa champions league spot!viva the black and white, howay the lads and the Saudi PIF management group⚫⚪🇸🇦🤑😻👏👍
The new era🖤🤍
Last 5 games
4 wins 1 draw = 13 points
Only Liverpool has Better form than us
Next season we are coming for the title
Thank you / shukran / gracias
MBS🇸🇦🙏
no match day cam?
There was more outrage and protests for stopping the super league than this. Surely people can come together and do the same for Ukraine.
Just boycotting football match would even be enough , if you boycott a Newcastle game it will hurt the revenue of the Saudis , and it will also hurt their publicity. So they will have to talk to Russia for peace with Ukraine.
You could do the same to man city, Liverpool , utd , arsenal games .
Rich Russians like abramovic fund the Russian government so if we hurt their pockets by boycotting they will have to stop backing Putin.
Glory glory Newcastle United 🤩
CHANGE LOGO, STADIUM, COACH AND MEDIA TEAM NU.
Im happy for Newcastle…they deserve this change to sit amongst the elite football clubs….imagine Geordies AT St James on a champions league night
Alpha fasting mother's heart light
не закрывай черный свет не люблю рисовать
2:02 XXXX
xxxx 0 – 0 Newcastle United, Full Time
This Newcastle team isn’t even our full strength 11, yet every player is putting a shift in and exciting the fans. The city and the team are United. We’ve signed class players who want to play for the badge and not for the money. We have the best owners, the best fans and the best stadium in the world. UP THE MAGS ⚪️⚫️🙌🏽
Amazing money brings belief
Eddie Howe doing great job!!!
The Toon is my second team in England since Alan Shearer days.
From a Gunners fan
Brilliant 0-0 draw against the widely renowned side xxxxxx
Whoever uploaded the clip was so in hurry that he forgot to update the scoreline at the end of the video. 😅
Great to see you guys winning
LETS FACKIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Brentford >XXXX
Wait about like 5 years Newcastle will destroy every club, and why not maybe he will take champions league one day.
XXXX Is a tough team another great victory for Newcastle
How very sad that the Brentford YouTube channel shows more of Newcastle's attempts on goal in their highlights than Newcastle do here.
ToonArmys raged 👹😎….
XXXX??
Vamoooo new castle!!!!
Add 3 more good player next season, Newcastle will sure challenge man city and liverpool, i love to see newcastle is back on track..newcastle will sure sign Kane then they will be in champions league..btw i am liverpool fans but i love to see newcastle resurrection, Eddie Howe is underrated world class manager…Eddie Howe strategy are very rich, He is a new generation of native british manager with beautiful style of play, alongside Gerrard at aston villa, Lampard at Everton, Graham potter at brighton and ofcourse Southgate at England team. They are very good british manager at the moment..I hope the like of Carrick, Scott Parker, Garreth Barry, Phil Neville, Wyne Rooney, etc soon become top premier league manager then english football will become interesting..
Well done Newcastle 2 – 0 XXXX
Thirty million Saudis support you, we are all with you 🇸🇦🖤🤍
And full time here at Brentford Community Stadium. It’s finished xxxx 0-0 Newcastle United
One word for Newcastle United
I love the commentary of Newcastle
Watched this about 50 times, we are so sexy atm
Wonderful to see the team improving and winning! Love from 🇸🇦❤️
Just imagine how hyped Joelinton would be if he was signed this January transfer window and we only saw this version.
We are so lucky to have Eddie Howe ,I genuinely believe if we stop up he with our owners can make me live the dream.
Leicester are only two points above us, I know they have two games in hand, but it just shows how tight it is in the botton half of the league!
Ah yes, the famous 0-0 game between "xxxx" and Newcastle United
very important win
This video was clearly edited in a rush with no quality control. Lots of mistakes like the sound is out of sync and the ending score graphic says xxx 0 – 0 Newcastle