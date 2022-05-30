WE LOVE THIS F*****G CLUB! | NORWICH CITY 0-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED



Join Lee on his long journey down to Norfolk as he met up with Fordey to witness Newcastle United continue their outstanding form under Eddie Howe & move in to the top in the Premier League thanks to goals by Joelinton (x2) & Bruno Guimaraes.

42 comentarios en “WE LOVE THIS F*****G CLUB! | NORWICH CITY 0-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  11. Rod Buchan

    I would have watched the whole video but I can't stand men singing effeminate songs about others taking them in there arms.
    Don't worry.
    I will not be back.

  15. Michael Kelly

    What a brilliant effort put in to produce this video and a fantastic watch well done 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  17. Conrad Richards

    Great Video. Thanks..from Cape Town South African fan….Hopefully we can beat Liverpool as they got tons of crazy fans here. We toon fans here are like needles in a haystack

  18. B Taylor

    Absolutely brilliant Lee, thanks for the match experience, it's fantastic mate. Hope you had a safe journey home 👍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  21. Koobitza1

    Great movie and great music and the most beautiful is the score of 3-0! . Thank you and best regards from Poland (magpie fan for 30+ years)

  29. Jay In Atlanta

    Class video. Respect the graft. This one with the win, Fordy, and the singing is one of the best of the year.

  31. DaddyWhoGames

    What a time line we live in. Loving the Collocinni chant 😂

    Hope Jean Alain Boumsong didn't get a song

  35. Marksman Gaming

    We've seen the goals so you capture the mood afterwards and all the unseen aspects of being a fan at the match. Really good job. top quality.

  40. Rag N Bone Man

    Areet lads Geordie trucker here best way is the17 from newark than ganen doon to peterborough is the long way 😃up the mags

