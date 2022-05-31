NEW NUFC AWAY KIT 22-23 LEAKED!!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Saudi Arabia special
Fantastic!. Pity that the rubbish crest has been maintained. It should be replaced with the royal head-chopping sword seen on Saudi flag.
Soon the Cardiff city colours change once again.
Your club has sold it's rectum and the new owner is clearly not interested in using lube!
Love the green and white shirt hope its armeco are saudi airlines welcome to Arabia i hate the betting one's great show pal as ever 👍
I buying this white & green kit.
Third kit could be more for Blyth Spartans, for Dan Burn…. lol just saying like howe,,, Hwtl
This away kit is only to promote saudi arabia and using newcastle to laundre their blood money. Shame!
Newcastle united are now Arabs united or sell out united
It’s only the 3rd kit whereas the 1st & 2nd kit still remains the same. It will bring in much needed revenues internationally aswell as from the NU fans, which will be invested in the team and clubs infrastructure. Other clubs like PSG etc have done the same in terms of the football shirts representing the colours of their national flag.
Absolute joke, if this was my club I'd be furious
Such a sell out to the Saudis
Shameful !!!!!
Another team sold it's soul for middle eastern gold. Pathetic hope this one backfires but sadly small clubs like PSG and City being taken over by authoritarian regimes, do win trophies.
Like it looks good.
Nice kit and couldn’t really give a shite about peoples feelings on it to be fair
I like it, I like it alot I like Saudi Arabia actually, especially how they chop peoples heads off being a dick, big up Newcastle big up the Saudis 🇸🇦. Stuff what the rest think.
Very nice shirt
Horrible, saudi looking crap.
Very Arabian looking with the green and white…..I like it!!!!
ARAMCO should be the main sponsors which will bring in a lot of funds and then Nike or Adidas will supply the kits for NUFC after Castore deal ends or it might sooner, it’s more likely going to be Nike as they supply kits for KSA national team.
One thing for sure it won’t be any sponsorships from any gambling or alcohol company, sorry guys.
It’s pronounced ARAM – CO not ARAMO – CO
Looks more Irish than Saudi Arabian lol
Reminds me of my other team – the newly re-crowned Scottish champs, the mighty Glasgow Celtic 🇮🇪
I’ll definitely be buying this if/when it comes out!
Unreal kit with the Saudi colours
That’ll be the one to wear to the bars like nice clean white shirt.
u are all just laughable
sold your asses to muslims….
Let's go Talibancastle 🤣🤣🤣
Good Luck NUFC.. Support JR9 Channel..
We have always had a green strip back in the 90s 80s
Proper clobber that
Wouldn’t Red around the Collar and Cuffs been more appropriate..
Beautiful it goes well with my other fav team Ferencváros! 😁 I'm defo buying this
I like green, i think it should be something new and diff!! Cheers
New direction then we’ve seen a while, slick and clean. Just hope there’s a quality sponsor
I like that one
1999 away shirt was white & green..
I’ll be getting all 3
👍
I used to own a Celtic kit as a kid, i dont mind green, as long as its not red im alright with it
Daily Sun has nothing good to do than bashing this new jersey as a Saudi propaganda! GO MAGPIES!!!
The outrage this kit is going to cause will be box office 🍿
Class
One way of getting the Saudi public on board with the project at the Toon this shirt reminds me of the 16/17 3rd shirt that Puma created purple and white.
Probably end up with it for my collection but it's not a shirt that I will be wearing for the simple reason I hate green and white doesn't belong on football shirts along with red and white lol
That pretty much confirms the new sponsor to be aramco (Saudiarabia's National Oil Company).
Why? Because the leaked home kit had a blue castore logo and the away kit has a green castore logo.
aramco uses white on either a blue or green square background in their F1 sponsorship so they'll probably do the same here. Blue background on the home kit. Green background on the away kit. And gold with no background on the 3rd kit which also has a gold castore logo.
The leaked kits matches perfectly with the exact colour schemes that aramco uses in it's other sponsorships.
Never thought I'd say this about a totally white shirt, but I actually really like this. It's probably my favourite of the three.
I quite like it to be honest haha, seen a lot of people say they dont.
That is beautiful. Goes with my other team hibernian.