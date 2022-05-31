NEW NUFC AWAY KIT 22-23 LEAKED!!



47 comentarios en "NEW NUFC AWAY KIT 22-23 LEAKED!!

  2. David Opsina

    Fantastic!. Pity that the rubbish crest has been maintained. It should be replaced with the royal head-chopping sword seen on Saudi flag.

  5. steven cramb

    Love the green and white shirt hope its armeco are saudi airlines welcome to Arabia i hate the betting one's great show pal as ever 👍

  10. taherajenz

    It’s only the 3rd kit whereas the 1st & 2nd kit still remains the same. It will bring in much needed revenues internationally aswell as from the NU fans, which will be invested in the team and clubs infrastructure. Other clubs like PSG etc have done the same in terms of the football shirts representing the colours of their national flag.

  13. Michael Underhill

    Another team sold it's soul for middle eastern gold. Pathetic hope this one backfires but sadly small clubs like PSG and City being taken over by authoritarian regimes, do win trophies.

  16. Kris Horner

    I like it, I like it alot I like Saudi Arabia actually, especially how they chop peoples heads off being a dick, big up Newcastle big up the Saudis 🇸🇦. Stuff what the rest think.

  20. taherajenz

    ARAMCO should be the main sponsors which will bring in a lot of funds and then Nike or Adidas will supply the kits for NUFC after Castore deal ends or it might sooner, it’s more likely going to be Nike as they supply kits for KSA national team.

    One thing for sure it won’t be any sponsorships from any gambling or alcohol company, sorry guys.

    It’s pronounced ARAM – CO not ARAMO – CO

  22. Thecpurvis

    Reminds me of my other team – the newly re-crowned Scottish champs, the mighty Glasgow Celtic 🇮🇪

    I’ll definitely be buying this if/when it comes out!

  42. Harry Azcrac

    One way of getting the Saudi public on board with the project at the Toon this shirt reminds me of the 16/17 3rd shirt that Puma created purple and white.

  43. Lee Taylor

    Probably end up with it for my collection but it's not a shirt that I will be wearing for the simple reason I hate green and white doesn't belong on football shirts along with red and white lol

  44. Samsonite Dove

    That pretty much confirms the new sponsor to be aramco (Saudiarabia's National Oil Company).
    Why? Because the leaked home kit had a blue castore logo and the away kit has a green castore logo.
    aramco uses white on either a blue or green square background in their F1 sponsorship so they'll probably do the same here. Blue background on the home kit. Green background on the away kit. And gold with no background on the 3rd kit which also has a gold castore logo.
    The leaked kits matches perfectly with the exact colour schemes that aramco uses in it's other sponsorships.

  45. Jon Fairrie Photography

    Never thought I'd say this about a totally white shirt, but I actually really like this. It's probably my favourite of the three.

