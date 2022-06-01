TRIPPIER & WILSON START!? Newcastle V Arsenal | Lineup Prediction

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#NUFC #FanTV #Newcastle
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Cmon Newcastle! 👊
COME ON NEWCASTLE!!! COYS
Can’t play longstaff!! Play JW 👍
please dont lose! COYS
Come on the toon 👍⚽🥅
#BlackCatsRule #HoweOut #StaveleyOut #SaudisOut
Spurs fans begging Newcastle to do their Job 😂😂😂
It means this young Arsenal squad with injuries to main players have done really well ❤
Come on Newcastle
Newcastle 4 : Arsenal 0
I’m begging Eddie Howe to play his under 23s. We desperately need to win. I don’t care how we win as long as we do. Don’t really fancy us tho tbh I can’t see us getting 3 points at St James Park
Remember “Counter Attack”. Arsenal is desperate. Use that thang
⚫Cmon The Magpies , smash Arsenal 🍻. From Spurs ⚪
Willock own goal please
Please beat Arsenal.
Spurs fan here please get anything out of the game
id play murphy instead of miggy
Good Luck NUFC.. Support JR9 Channel..
First